‘Love Trip: Paris’: Where to Follow the 4 Stars on Instagram and TikTok

Fans are watching four different ladies trying to find love on Love Trip: Paris, which is similar to the hit show Emily in Paris. But where are they online? Here is where to follow the stars of the Hulu dating show.

1. Lacy Hartselle

Lacy Hartselle on ‘Love Trip: Paris’ | Freeform/Angelo Koury

The 29-year-old introduced herself as a Francophile in the first episode. She went from Nashville to Paris looking for love after getting divorced. Hartselle admitted to jumping into things too quickly in the past.

She goes by lahartselle on Instagram. Her bio also reveals she has a podcast called This Is Temporary about mental health.

Her previous posts before the show included photos from photoshoots with long captions about mental health. She also has multiple photos in France with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

Her TikTok is lacyhartselle. She has posted adventures with her family on the account and about her travel abroad.

2. Rose Zilla-Ba

Lacy Hartselle, Josielyn Aguilera, Caroline Renner, and Rose Zilla-Ba on ‘Love Trip: Paris’ | Freeform/Calvo Bruno

“I’ve only been with one person, and it was an off-and-on relationship, and he broke my heart,” Zilla-Ba said. “And when I started dating again, it was very much, ‘This needs to be intentional for me.’” She brought her engagement ring to Paris to give her future French husband to use for his proposal to her.

Her Instagram handle is r_zillaba. Her posts are full of pictures with friends and her travels, and there’s even a video of her singing and playing guitar.

She goes by the same handle for TikTok. Zill-Ba usually has fun with new filters.

3. Caroline Renner

Gessica and Caroline Renner | Freeform/Calvo Bruno

Renner revealed she knew she was gay after watching The Little Mermaid. She claims to be an old soul, a homebody; her best friend is her cat.

She goes by carolinerenner on Instagram. It looks like she’s very interested in astrology because her bio reveals she’s a capricorn sun, libra moon, a scorpio rising, and she has aquarius in Venus. Lastly, it identifies her as belarusian, italian, american, and lesbian.

Her posts before Love Trip: Paris usually had selfies with captions written in French or Russian. You can see more of her stay in France and her life in New York City.

Renner is popular on TikTok as carolinerenner, with over 11k followers. She shows herself doing a lot of trends and trying different filters.

4. Josielyn Aguilera

Josielyn Aguilera on ‘Love Trip: Paris’ | Freeform/Angelo Koury

“I never really felt true love,” Aguilera said in the first episode. “I always seem to fall for the wrong kind of people that end up kinda hurting me. I’m looking for a fresh start cause I feel like I haven’t had the opportunity back home to really connect with someone.”

She goes by josielynaguilera on Instagram, and her bio says she’s a model. Her profile unsurprisingly has amazing photos from her work where she’s styled as an alien to wearing glamorous dresses. The model also shared her acting work in a Hyundai commercial.

The model goes by josielynaguilera on TikTok. She posts a lot about her life as a model.

Correction 2/23/2023: This article incorrectly said Renner visited Russia.