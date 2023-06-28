Lucy Edmunds knows that 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' fans are wondering why she didn't hook up with anyone on the boat.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stew Lucy Edmunds is often asked why she didn’t hook up with any of the men on the boat. And her answer is always the same: they simply weren’t her cup of tea.

“All my comments and messages on Instagram were like, ‘Why didn’t the boys want Lucy? Are they blind?’ But I didn’t gel with any of them in that way,” Edmunds told Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Lucy Edmunds | Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

“I was just really close with them all,” she continued. “Me and Chase [Lemacks], we’re not compatible at all. We would never have gotten together.” She said the compatibility issue began even before his drunken “motorboat” comment.

Despite shutting Lemacks down pretty quickly, Edmunds said she is in a good place with him. “Me and Chase were completely fine now,” she said.

“And we’ve all definitely said something we regret when we are drunk. And obviously, that night when you say the same thing four times and I don’t like it, I guess I’ve been called a bunny boiler before, but if you get me and get me and get me, obviously I’m going to react and stand up for me and that’s what I did. The chair fell, but it wasn’t my fault. It was a cheap chair.”

Lucy Edmunds laughs that Gary is too short and Colin was like her dad

“Me and Alex [Propson], we’re like best friends,” Edmunds recalled. “And Gary’s [King] shorter than me so that was absolutely no [laughs]. And Colin [MacRae], he’s like my dad.”

@bravotv For the #BelowDeckSailing crew, the (talent) show must go on! Catch up on the latest episode on @peacock to see if it was a hit ♬ Talent Show Below Deck Sailing – Bravo

“I’m 24 as well. So I was the youngest on the boat,” she added. “They’re more than 10 years older than me, so I don’t know if my dad would be happy if I brought someone back.”

Edmunds laughed, thinking about how she’d face her parents if she hooked up with someone on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. “And I knew from the start that it was like a brother vibe with Colin. So we were very close, me and Colin. He was funny,” she recalled.

What did Lucy and the junior crew know about the ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ love triangle?

Of course, MacRae was hooking up with chief stew Daisy Kelliher. Meanwhile, even though King was hooking up with stew Mads Herrera, he wasn’t doing a good job of hiding his feelings for Kelliher. Edmunds and the other junior crew members basically tried to stay out of the mess.

“I think you can see, like all of us junior crew were just like, we don’t want to be involved in this drama. We didn’t know half of what was going on,” Edmunds said. “I watch it at the same time as you guys watch it. So even to me when I watch, I’m like, did it even happen?”

“And so we didn’t know what was happening. It’s their personal lives,” she said. “They didn’t want to talk about it to us, which is completely fine. And I mean, I was the shoulder to cry on if anyone needed me. Well, Gary spoke to me quite a lot and I was there for him with his stuff. But again, I didn’t know what was going on. I think us junior crew wanted to stay out of it.”

The season finale of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is on Monday, July 10 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.