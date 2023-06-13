Colin MacRae Ghosts Daisy Kelliher and Gary King – Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Love Triangle Crashes and Burns

Is Colin MacRae done with both Daisy Kelliher and Gary King on Below Deck Sailing Yacht? The romance and bromance are now ice-cold after King revealed that he and Kelliher had sex prior to the new season. And while MacRae and Kelliher weren’t dating or had even kissed at the time, MacRae is furious with …

Is Colin MacRae done with both Daisy Kelliher and Gary King on Below Deck Sailing Yacht? The romance and bromance are now ice-cold after King revealed that he and Kelliher had sex prior to the new season.

And while MacRae and Kelliher weren’t dating or had even kissed at the time, MacRae is furious with both of them for hiding that detail after he and Kelliher started hooking up. Can this romance and friendship be salvaged? And did they lie about whether or not they had sex when they were on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen?

Colin MacRae is not speaking to Daisy Kelliher or Gary King on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

MacRae’s reaction to learning that King and Kelliher had sex was basically WTF. He was angry that King and Kelliher lied to him when he asked, point blank if they had something going on. “Just because we had sex, it doesn’t mean we had anything,” Kelliher told MacRae.

When she tried to snuggle with him in bed, MacRae said to Kelliher: “Get out of here.” Adding, “You guys are f***ing liars.”

Gary King, Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae | Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo via Getty Images/Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

“The chemistry that they have … the way they look at each other, I thought it was all friends,” MacRae said in a confessional. “But it all makes sense now. It’s just blowing my mind.”

MacRae later told King that they were “supposed to be mates” and felt betrayed. King insisted that Kelliher made him promise that he wouldn’t tell anyone. But that’s not good enough for MacRae.

Then later, MacRae goes out of his way to avoid King too. In fact, he admonished King for rushing into the engine room when the fire alarm sounded. By the end of the episode, MacRae wasn’t speaking to King or Kelliher.

Daisy refused to reveal if she had sex with Gary

Kelliher and King appeared virtually on WWHL and played “Truth or Andy Drinks” game last season. If they refused to answer a certain question, an audience member took a shot. When Cohen asked Kelliher if she and King have had sex, she smiled and said, “I’m not answering that one.”

The audience went wild and she laughed while King’s eyes widened.

Of course the truth was revealed once Kelliher and MacRae started hooking up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4. King pulled Kelliher aside, clearly jealous. “You f***ing could have had me a million times over and you didn’t want me. Now you can’t have me and now you f***ing want me?” Kelliher shot back at him.

That’s when King dropped the bomb. “Having sex with you was f***ing amazing,” he said to her. Kelliher looked nervously at the camera, shocked he finally revealed they had been intimate.

But did the tables turn for Colin MacRae and Daisy Kelliher?

MacRae is giving Kelliher and King the silent treatment at this point in the season. But something happens later that has Kelliher feeling angry with MacRae. Not only did she unfollow MacRae on Instagram, but Kelliher also teased that he had the most explaining to do at the reunion.

“I feel like he does,” Kelliher said, referring to how MacRae has the most explaining to do. “I have a lot of love for Colin. Things are complicated. And I don’t need complication on my social media.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.