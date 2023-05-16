‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Tension Builds With Colin MacRae When Gary King Says, ‘F*** Colin!’

Is the bromance over? Gary King got angry when Colin MacRae called him out for taking a break after dining with the Below Deck Sailing Yacht guests.

The crew reflected on the charter, especially when chief stew Daisy Kelliher became emotional when Captain Glenn Shephard wondered why plates weren’t being cleared faster during dinner.

Meanwhile, Kelliher spent most of the charter angry at King because he wasn’t helping the interior, plus after having a two-hour dinner with the guests, he stopped to smoke a cigarette.

When King complained about Kelliher’s frustrations, MacRae called him out, which prompted King to storm off saying, “F*** Colin.”

Tension heats up between Colin MacRae and Gary King on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’

After a tense tip meeting, King and MacRae relaxed on deck with deckhand Chase Lemacks. The trio agreed that everyone seemed stressed, but King added “You guys were pissed at me because I was eating.”

Colin MacRae, Gary King |Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

“Daisy’s like, ‘I want to go to bed!’ So do I Dais, I was asked to go for dinner, you know what I mean?” King asked MacRae and Lemacks. But MacRae reminded King that everyone was working hard while he lounged with the guests and then smoked. “So it was a bit of a d*** move to take a smoke break right then,” MacRae said. “In my opinion. I wouldn’t do that.”

MacRae has almost always backed up King, so the comment took King by surprise. “I’m sorry I wasn’t there, but the guests asked me to have dinner with them!” King shot back.

Colin MacRae says Gary King made a ‘d*** move’

MacRae wasn’t angry that the guests asked King to dine with them. What was frustrating was that the entire crew had to wait for King to finish his cigarette to continue service that night. “When you’re having a break when we’re all trying to muster together to get something sorted, it’s not cool,” MacRae said. Adding, “Just a bit of a d*** move.”

King scoffed, “I’m over it.”

MacRae snarked, “Oh here we go.”

King decided to walk away but MacRae had some words of advice. “You gotta lead by example,” MacRae said to King, who’s back was to him at this point. “You want to be a good leader, you set the example.”

“Grow a pair of balls, bro,” King said back to MacRae under his breath.

Gary King says ‘f*** Colin’ about Colin MacRae

MacRae seemed over it and said he needed a nap or at least get some rest. However, King appeared to be fuming, storming off while looking at his phone. King walked by deckhand Alex Propson who wondered where was MacRae.

King’s only reply was, “F*** Colin!”

Now the deck team seemed to be confused about what they just witnessed. Earlier Kelliher was in tears and now MacRae and King were at odds. ‘Not f*** Colin,” Lemacks said.

“Dude, what’s up with all of our heads of department?” Lemacks asked Propson. “They’re all imploding. They’re all f***ing stressed out bro. They all wanna kill each other. This is why I’m glad I’m not the boss.”

King grumbled to himself that MacRae was such a hypocrite. Meanwhile, Kelliher told stew, Lucy Edmunds, that King was “such a d*** and he could go “f*** himself.”

Is the Below Deck Sailing Yacht dream team breaking down? Tune in every Monday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.