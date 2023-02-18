‘M3GAN’ Star Ronny Chieng Hid His Success From His Family

Ronny Chieng has been involved in the entertainment industry for more than a decade. But many fans are discovering him thanks to movies like Crazy Rich Asians and Godzilla vs. Kong. While Chieng is gaining recognition as an actor, he got his start as a comedian. After performing in comedy festivals, he eventually landed a high-profile role as a correspondent on The Daily Show. In a recent interview, Chieng discussed his career in Hollywood. He touched on his recent horror hit M3GAN and revealed why he opted to hide his success from his family.

What is Ronny Chieng best known for?

Ronny Chieng attends Disney’s Premiere of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” at El Capitan Theatre on August 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Chieng got started in the entertainment industry in 2012. He started off landing roles in television shows such as Problems, Legally Brown, and It’s a Date. The trajectory of his career changed in 2013 when comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah asked Chieng to participate in a comedy festival in Melbourne. According to IMDb, he was brought in as a correspondent on The Daily Show in 2015. He’s been a mainstay on The Daily Show since then, earning acclaim as a comedian to watch.

His success on late-night television has given Chieng a leg up in the acting world. And over the past few years, he’s appeared in a number of movies. From Crazy Rich Asians to his role in the groundbreaking action film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Chieng has proven to be a talented actor as well as a brilliant comedian.

What did Ronny Chieng say about hiding his success from his family?

.@RonnyChieng didn’t tell his family when he got The Daily Show gig… ? pic.twitter.com/xhPkVfZsum — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) January 12, 2023

Chieng might be a big star, but he remains humble and family-focused. In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Chieng shared why he hid his success from his relatives. “My whole thing was, when I started doing show business, I didn’t want to tell them what I was doing,” Chieng revealed. “I just didn’t want the [negative] comments,” he said. He added, “I also didn’t want to feel like I did something until they heard about it independently, you know what I mean?”

Chieng went on. “I didn’t tell them a single thing until, one day my dad called me and asked, ‘did you get hired on the ‘everyday show?’ I was like, no, it’s The Daily Show,” the star shared. Chieng joked that his dad asked him a series of questions about his role on The Daily Show, ultimately determining that his son was “a sidekick,” to which Chieng remarked “and that’s why I don’t tell you anything!”

Ronny Chieng has a small role in the new hit film ‘M3GAN’

Ronny Chieng says his death in #M3GAN was originally 'super gory': 'There was a lot of cleanup after we shot it' https://t.co/YKpJDMAQo5 — Insider Entertainment (@insiderent) January 16, 2023

Chieng’s latest role likely has his parents talking. The actor has a supporting role in M3GAN, a surprise hit about a robot doll that goes on a killing spree. Chieng plays David Lin, an AI expert who works closely with Allison Williams’ character in the film.

In a recent interview with Insider, Chieng opened up about how much fun it was to play a role in the film. “What’s really cool about this movie is it’s very self-aware. If you watch it, it knows what it’s trying to do and it leans into it. Even the inevitable jump scares are kind of done almost like a horror fan would do it,” Chieng said. Fans who want to see Chieng in action can catch M3GAN in theaters now!