The multi-hyphenate will make her parade debut. But when can you see her on the small screen?

Cher will appear at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in her six-decade career. The muti-hyphenate is scheduled to perform a song from her holiday album Christmas. When is the ageless entertainer expected to sing during the traditional parade of stars, musicians, Broadway performers, and iconic balloons? Here are all the details.

When can Cher fans see her performance?

Cher is set to close out the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. She takes the place of honor just before the event’s biggest star, Santa Claus.

The multi-hyphenate will sing a song off of Christmas. This release is her first-holiday album in a six-decade career in the music industry.

Cher’s addition to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade comes on the heels of two releases for the star: Believe’s forthcoming 25th-anniversary re-release, which took place on November 3, and her first-ever Christmas album, Christmas, released October 20.

“They’re not ‘Christmas Christmas’ songs, OK, they’re just great songs,” Cher said of her recent holiday release in an interview with Billboard. “And I never say that because I almost never like what I do. But I mean, people love it, and I’m happy. I’m so particular, but I love the songs, and everyone who hears them loves them.”

Cher will perform her songs on 34th Street, outside Macy’s flagship department store. Christmas debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums chart and No. 32 on the Billboard 200.

Cher had ‘no intention’ of ever releasing a Christmas album

To Billboard, Cher shared she never intended to jump on the holiday bandwagon. However, after being approached with the idea, she had one stipulation.

“I had no intention of doing a Christmas album,” Cher admitted. “But my record label [Warner Records] said, ‘Why don’t you do a Christmas album, Cher?’ and I said if I can do my version, I’ll do it, and they were very pleasant.”

“Everybody’s gotten ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’ and ‘Jingle Bells’ and all that,” she says. “I just said to them, ‘There will be Christmas songs, and they’ll be appropriate, but I want to do what I feel,'” she continued.

Christmas is Cher’s first studio album of original material in 10 years. It features 13 songs, including four originals. There are interpretations of “Santa Baby,” “Run Rudolph Run,” and “Please Come Home For Christmas.”

Superstar guests appear alongside Cher, including Stevie Wonder, Michael Buble, Cyndi Lauper, Tyga, and Darlene Love. Cher last worked with Love 60 years prior when, at 17, she made her recording debut singing backing vocals on the Phil Spector-produced classic “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home).”

What other stars will be featured during ‘Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’?

The iconic Turkey float during the ‘Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’ | Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

Related Cher Allegedly Hired 4 Men to Kidnap Son Elijah Blue Allman to Stop Him From Reconciling With Wife Claims Divorce Docs

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Jon Baptiste will kick off the 97th annual parade. Other confirmed performers are Bell Biv DeVoe, Brandy, Chicago, En Vogue, ENHYPEN, David Foster, and Katharine McPhee.

Also appearing are Drew Holcomb and The Neighbor, Jessie James Decker, Ashley Park with the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street, Pentatonix, Paul Russell, Amanda Shaw and Alex Smith. Manuel Turizo. U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist Jordan Chiles (Gymnastics), U.S. Paralympian Ezra Frech (Track and Field), U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist Jessica Long (Swimming) and Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke will also join the festivities—additional stars to be announced.

In addition, cast members from the following Broadway shows will perform. Beginning with & Juliet, followed by Back to the Future: The Musical, Gutenberg! The Musical!, How to Dance in Ohio, Shucked, and Spamalot. Also making their yearly appearance are the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes, a staple of the New York City Christmas holiday season.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 8:30 am EST on NBC.