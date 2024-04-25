Maddie Brown is trying to find a way forward following the sudden death of her brother, Garrison Brown, in March.

Maddie Brown of Sister Wives is still processing the death of her brother, Robert Garrison Brown.

On April 18, Maddie took to social media to reflect on her “journey of gratitude.” She also shared how she was managing her feelings of anger after her brother’s death by suicide.

Maddie Brown is carrying a ‘heavy load’ after Garrison Brown’s death

On March 5, Garrison was found dead in his home in Flagstaff, Ariz. Since then, Maddie has opened up several times about how she is coping with the difficult situation.

In her recent Instagram update, she shared that in November 2023, she started focusing on gratitude after she became curious “about its profound effects on our well-being.”

“The insights I gained were nothing short of astounding, revealing how a simple practice could significantly alter our emotional landscape,” she wrote.

Then came Garrison’s unexpected death last month.

“Lately, I’ve been holding onto a lot of anger — feeling it gnaw at me day after day,” she shared. “It’s becoming a heavy load to carry, and I’m starting to feel ready for a change.”

“I’m not quite ready to commit to another month of focused gratitude or to completely let go of my anger yet,” Maddie went on to say. “However, I am ready to wake up without that immediate sense of irritation and to not let anger color my entire day. It seems that cultivating a softer heart could be the first step, and gratitude feels like the right tool for this.”

‘Sister Wives’ star says her journey is ‘filled with both shadows and light’

As Maddie has been processing her grief, she’s discovered that her “journey seems to be filled with both shadows and light.”

“The absence of what was once familiar is profoundly painful, yet the gratitude for the moments we shared is overwhelmingly powerful,” she wrote.

“I know that it’s perfectly okay to find small moments of gratitude amidst the pain,” she added. “Embracing gratitude doesn’t mean ignoring our hurts; I think it means allowing ourselves to appreciate the full breadth of our experiences, the bitter and the sweet.”

Maddie Brown highlights the importance of mental health

In a March 18 Instagram video, Maddie also spoke about the importance of mental health and taking care of yourself.

“Mental health is so important, and I don’t think we talk about it enough,” she said. “And I don’t think we do enough to bring awareness. It wasn’t bullying. It wasn’t a lack of love that Garrison had, it was mental health. And I am going to continue talking about mental health and self-care until I am blue in the face.”

The TLC personality also said that her brother struggled when comparing himself to other people online.

“Garrison used to feel like he wasn’t doing enough because he was comparing himself to things on social media, and I don’t think that it’s real and I think we need to remember that,” she said. “So if you’re ever feeling down on yourself because you see somebody post something, remember it’s their highlight reel, and you didn’t see you don’t see all the stuff going on in the background.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.

