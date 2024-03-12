Robert Garrison Brown’s death at the age of 25 shocked TLC and Sister Wives fans. The 25-year-old was found dead inside the Flagstaff home he had purchased in late 2021 on March 5. While new details surrounding his tragic passing continue to emerge, the family has already moved to lay him to rest. Garrison Brown’s funeral has occurred privately.

Garrison Brown has been laid to rest with a private funeral

While Garrison Brown’s death is still relatively fresh, the family has opted to move swiftly with honoring the 25-year-old veteran. While the Browns have kept quiet about their plans, a recent social media post from a close friend revealed Garrison has already been laid to rest. A friend of the 25-year-old tagged the late reality TV star in a post that referenced his funeral.

Garrison Brown | TLC/YouTube

While additional details have not been released, it appears the Brown family gathered for Garrison Brown’s funeral on March 9, just four days after he was found dead in his home. Mykelti Padron, Garrison’s half-sister, spoke on her Patreon account regarding additional plans to honor her brother. She noted the family had more events planned, and many family members were planning to attend a family reunion in Wyoming in his honor.

When did Garrison Brown die?

Garrison Brown’s death shocked the reality TV world on March 5. Reports that the 25-year-old died by suicide surfaced in the early afternoon of March 5. His mother and father later confirmed his death via social media. TMZ also connected with the Flagstaff Police Department. The department also confirmed his passing and revealed that the death was being investigated as a suicide.

Garrison Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

According to several sources, Garrison had reached out to people he had worked with on March 4 with some alarming statements. He later connected with his mother, Jenelle Brown, briefly, but stopped responding to her messages. She asked her son, Gabriel Brown, to go to Garrison’s home to check on him. When Gabriel arrived, he found his brother dead in his bedroom. He was the 911 caller who alerted police to the death.

By Tuesday evening, it appeared most of the Brown family had made their way back to Flagstaff. Meri Brown was reportedly spotted in town within hours of news reports. Meri currently resides in Parowan, Utah. Mykelti Padron, the daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown, also left her Utah home in the afternoon of March 5. She lives in Salt Lake City. Social media posts memorializing Garrison have been flooding in from other family members.