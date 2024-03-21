'Sisters Wives' star Christine Brown made her first public comments about Garrison Brown's death. The reality TV personality explained how she's coping with the tragedy.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown posted an Instagram video where she spoke directly to her followers for the first time since Garrison Brown’s death. She took to the social media site to share how her family was doing and to share some heartfelt advice.

‘It’s a terrible thing to lose your son,’ said ‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown

Christine Brown is not Garrison Brown’s biological mother — Janelle Brown is. However, Christine and Garrison shared a close bond.

Christine raised Garrison and the Brown children while the Brown family lived together in one home in Lehi, Utah. Meri, Janelle, and Kody Brown worked while Christine was a stay-at-home mom.

She addressed her followers in an Instagram post, saying, “It’s been two weeks since Garrison’s death. It’s never easier to say.”

“It’s a terrible thing to lose your son. Terrible. And we’ll miss him all the time—every single day for the rest of our lives. I’ve just got to keep moving forward. Otherwise, I would just want to stay in bed all day.”

Christine and Janelle formed a new family unit with their children after Christine left her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown in November 2021.

Christine Brown addresses ‘working’ on social media in light of family tragedy

Christine Brown remains active on social media as part of her role on Sister Wives. It is how she connects with her 1.4 million Instagram followers, who follow the TLC star to receive updates on her life, the show, and her businesses.

Christine responded to criticism as to why she continued to post in light of Garrison Brown’s death two weeks prior. The Sister Wives star said, “Working is what I understand.”

“I have to keep working because that’s what I understand. I know it’s what I need to do. And for me, working sometimes means posting on social media,” Christine explained.

She continued, “Those of you who have understood that’s what I need to do moving forward, thank you so much. For me, working means posting.”

Christine concluded her video message by thanking Sister Wives fans for all the “love and support” the family has received. She said it “means so much.”

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Please start reaching out to the people that you love and let them know,” she advised.”

“If you feel like calling someone, you’ve got to call them. Reach out and continue doing it.”

Is the cast of ‘Sister Wives’ filming season 19?

‘Sister Wives’ cast for season 18 of TLC series | TLC

Christine Brown and the Sister Wives cast were filming season 19 at the time of Garrison Brown’s death. He is the fourth of Janelle Brown’s children with Kody Brown. His siblings are Logan, Maddie, Hunter, Gabriel, and Savanah.

The Sun cites sources close to the production of the TLC series, stating that filming has continued despite the family tragedy. “The family is normally always filming, whether it’s actual cameras or on their phones,” a source shared. “As sad as it is, his unexpected death came during the timeline of filming.”

However, Sister Wives is typically over a year behind real-time events. Therefore, it is still being determined if the series will jump ahead into the present day for season 19 and feature the aftermath of Garrison’s death.

As season 18 ended, Kody remained estranged from Janelle Brown and three of their children: Gabriel, Garrison, and Savanah. In an episode aired in October 2023, Janelle worried about how her kids were coping.

“I have worried about my boys’ mental health,” she said. “Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply, and Garrison just seems angrier and sadder. He’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.