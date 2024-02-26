The TLC star appears to have acted questionably since season 1 of the series first debuted in 2010.

In place of new episodes of TLC’s Sister Wives, many fans have begun rewatching earlier installments of the series. Looking back through a current lens of today’s Brown family situation, some viewers see some aspects of the series differently. Some fans believe that Robyn Brown’s “conniving” and “deceitful” true colors appeared during the series’ earliest moments.

‘Sister Wives’ star Robyn Brown always appeared ‘conniving’ and ‘deceitful,’ say fans

On Reddit, Sister Wives fans discussed the show in a thread that began by asking when they noticed Robyn Brown’s “true colors.” The original Redditor said it was at that moment she believed Robyn “has no capacity for empathy and she is highly manipulative.”

The thread began by discussing a season 6 moment when Meri Brown told Robyn that Kody Brown didn’t want to have another baby with her. Robyn’s reaction appeared to be very telling of her true feelings.

They wrote, “Robyn was such a cold-blooded monotone during that conversation, and it made my blood run cold. Also, she looked like she already knew, and perhaps like she even had influenced Kody.”

However, other fans agreed it wasn’t that moment but a separate instance where Robyn’s intentions lay bare. The moment was in the series’ first episode, during season 1.

“From day one. Since I saw her acting like a bashful, snickering little girl; so conniving and deceitful. She enjoyed every minute of making Kody fall less in love with his wives and head over heels for her,” penned one follower.

“The dress. It pissed me off. I blame Kody, but Robyn knew it was a s***** move. She should have told him no,” claimed a second Reddit user.

“Kissing Kody on camera on his way to the hospital for Truely’s birth,” slammed a third viewer.

Robyn Brown maintained she always wanted to be a sister wife

From seasons 1 through 17, Robyn Brown made it appear on-camera that she always wanted to be a sister wife. She always said she wanted relationships with her sister wives, Meri, Christine, and Janelle Brown.

However, as fans rewatch earlier seasons of Sister Wives, they find instances where Robyn didn’t appear to be sticking to her sister-wife goals. Here are some of their takeaways from her revisionist history.

“They weren’t even married yet, but Robyn was already a part of the rotation of wives. Christine was close to going into labor, and Kody wasn’t even in the same house as her,” wrote a fan after rewatching Truley’s birth episode.

A second fan claimed that Robyn “couldn’t wait for Kody to tell” that he picked out her wedding dress. “When Kody said he would drop a bomb, she had a massive grin. She wanted him to tell it. “

“Kody gets up to go find his damsel in distress because she’s lost in the parking lot, so he almost missed his own son Logan’s graduation for her. She’s infuriating all around,” penned another viewer.

Where does Robyn Brown stand with her sister wives today?

The ‘Sister Wives’ cast includes Meri, Robyn, Kody, Janelle, and Christine Brown | TLC

In February 2024, Robyn Brown has no relationship with her former sister wives. Their relationships ended when Christine, Meri, and Janelle Brown broke away from their marriages to Kody Brown.

Christine Brown left the family in November 2021. She ended her spiritual union with Kody after 25 years. They are parents to Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely.

Janelle Brown split from Kody in December 2022. They were married for almost 30 years. They are parents to six children: Logan, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, Madison, and Savanah.

Meri Brown was legally married to Kody from 1990 through 2014, and they have one child, Leon. They divorced so he could marry Robyn Brown and legally adopt her children from a previous marriage. They remained spiritually married through January 2023.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus. The show airs on TLC.