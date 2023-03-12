‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: Salma Hayek Pinault and Maxandra Are ‘Exactly the Opposite,’ Especially When It Comes to Marriage

Magic Mike’s Last Dance gyrated its way into theaters on February 10, much to the delight of millions. While the film has many of the same characters from the first two movies, it also features several new ones, including the gorgeous Salma Hayek Pinault. Pinault plays Maxandra Mendoza, a wealthy socialite who is healing from her crumbled marriage to a media mogul.

So, how much do Maxandra and Pinault have in common? As it turns out, not very much. The actor is happily married to Francois-Henri Pinault, a wealthy businessman. And she has nothing but praise and admiration for her husband.

Salma Hayek Pinault talks to ‘Glamour’ about Maxandra Mendoza

Salma Hayek Pinault attends The BRIT Awards 2023 I JMEnternational/Getty Images

In an interview with Glamour about the new film, Pinault discusses why she thought many women would find common ground with her character.

“The part that I really feel a lot of women will have in common with her is this thing that happens when you come to a certain age. It’s like, ‘Is this it for me? Have I accomplished all my potential?’ I think this is a common conflict. And it happens in your 20s, it happens in your 30s, it happens in your 40s.”

Hayek recalls having one such existential crisis herself as she entered her 30s, worrying that she hadn’t reached her goals and didn’t have a husband or children. Of course, she did eventually find the husband of her dreams, although it did take some convincing to get her down the aisle. But now she loves being a wife, and unlike her character’s failed marriage, Hayek has admitted that her own has been fairly easy.

“I get a little bit nervous because for me it hasn’t even been that hard,” Hayek says, speaking about her marriage to Pinault. “It’s kind of like when something good happens to you and you’re waiting for the hit.”

Salma Hayek Pinault’s bombshell about her own marriage

Pinault repeatedly praised her husband for being loving and supportive, calling him “the best husband in the world.” According to Pinault, people were surprised that she married a businessman instead of a fellow actor. However, she dismissed the criticism, insisting that she married for love.

During her Glamour interview, she revealed a surprising detail about her marriage when asked about her Valentine’s Day anniversary. Hayek and Pinault had two weddings. The first was a small, casual courthouse ceremony on Valentine’s Day. Later that year, they had a large wedding and reception with their family and friends.

“I didn’t even know I was getting married that day,” Hayek said of the Valentine’s Day wedding. “It was like an intervention. I don’t think I ever told this story. No, they just took me to the court. My parents, my brother, they were all ganging up on me. I had a phobia of the marriage thing.”

Pinault had already accepted her fiancee’s proposal long before this surprise. However, a wedding date had not been set. As it turns out, in Hayek’s own words, “The reason why it was a courthouse wedding was because they dragged me there.” She then agreed to a bigger wedding ceremony later that year.