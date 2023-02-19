Salma Hayek Pinault Was Understandably Anxious About Her Sheer Fishnet Dress for the ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Premiere

Many beautiful Hollywood actors have conquered multiple genres, but Salma Hayek Pinault is one of the most alluring and versatile. For decades, Pinault has exemplified glamour and beauty, with roles that show her talent for creating unique characters. Her most recent part, opposite Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, is a wealthy businesswoman who fully embraces her sensuality.

For Pinault, who is known for her confidence, there are times when she hesitates to truly step into that “sexy” mentality. She explained more in a recent conversation with Glamour magazine, where she discussed the sheer dress that she wore to the premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Salma Hayek Pinault opened up about her fears regarding aging in Hollywood

Magic Mike’s Last Dance star Salma Hayek Pinault | FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Pinault burst onto the scene in the action flick Desperado. While many critics focused on her undeniable beauty, Pinault quickly showed that she was equally talented. Over the years, she has acted in acclaimed movies like Dogma, From Dusk till Dawn, After the Sunset, and House of Gucci. She has also worked prolifically as a director and producer and launched her own line of cosmetics and skincare.

In her interview with Glamour, Pinault discussed how she has managed to find so much success later in life, in spite of her previous fears about aging out of Hollywood. “I remember having an existential crisis as I arrived in my 30s. It’s like, “Oh my God. I’m just not going to accomplish all my plans ever, it’s never going to happen for me,” the actor, who is 56, revealed.

“Because I was also told that, as an actress, you kind of stop working around 30. Imagine? I did really feel it at the time, and it’s unfair. If I had said instead to myself, “Don’t worry, your best professional moments are going to be in your 50s,” I would have been devastated: “Oh my God, do I have to wait that long?”

Salma Hayek Pinault revealed she was nervous to wear her ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ premiere dress

Salma Hayek poses in fishnet dress with Channing Tatum at 'Magic Mike' premiere https://t.co/RjSFxQOs3n pic.twitter.com/0rnTxwc78h — Page Six (@PageSix) January 26, 2023

While Pinault is known far and wide for her beauty, even she has moments where she’s unsure about certain outfits. This was the case with the sheer fishnet Oscar de la Renta dress that she rocked for the premiere of Magic Mike’s Last Dance. As Pinault told Glamour prior to the event, “I’m nervous about it. I might not wear it … but I’m surprised I looked good in it.”

She recalled a conversation that she had with her daughter, Valentina Pinault, whom she shares with her French billionaire husband: “‘But honey, you see the belly, you see that I have a belly. And I don’t want to be sucking it in.’ And then I said, ‘You know what? Screw that. I’m 56, everything else looks good.'”

Salma Hayek Pinault is happy to be ‘in love’ and better than ever

Salma Hayek Pinault Had the Magic Mike Strippers Over to Her Home: 'My Husband Is Not a Jealous Man' https://t.co/A6lDyuBylL — People (@people) February 8, 2023

Of course, Pinault looked amazing at the premiere, as she always does. In her career, just as in her personal life, things are going better than ever before. The actor admitted to Glamour that getting older has actually been a huge boon, and that she’s more fulfilled than she ever was.

“I thought getting older meant I wasn’t going to work; I’m working,” Pinault said. “I thought getting older maybe meant that you’re not in love anymore; I’m in love. I don’t feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone.”

Certainly, Pinault is staying busier than ever, with a slew of new projects and fans that are discovering her work for the first time.