‘The Mandalorian’ Actor Katee Sackhoff Says Mom Supported the Family on $30,000 Salary

Even though the Star Wars saga has been absent from the big screen for the past few years, The Mandalorian and subsequent other Disney+ series have kept the “galaxy far, far away” alive and thriving. Moreover, this expansion of the George Lucas-created world has given many more actors the opportunity to join in the fun.

One such star, Katee Sackhoff, who plays Bo-Katan Kryze on The Mandalorian, recently opened up about how her mom served as an inspiration early on.

How Katee Sackhoff’s mom supported her entire family

The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff onstage at Emerald City Comic Con | Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Sackhoff has always been open and connected with fans. After all, her breakthrough role was playing Starbuck on Battlestar Galactica from 2004 to 2009.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Sackhoff launched into an extensive live Q&A on her YouTube channel. And at a certain point, she discussed her upbringing and the idea of following your dreams versus getting a “real job” to support yourself. And Sackhoff ended up sharing a personal story about her mom.

“I absolutely know what it looks like to stick with something because of finances,” Sackhoff told fans. “My mom was a teacher. She made — with a Master’s degree — $30,000 a year. She taught for 34 years, and she supported our entire family with that money until my dad started building more houses. So had my mom decided to reinvent herself, we would have been up s–t creek. So I do understand that. And we are so blessed that my mother stayed that course because it provided us with the stability for my father to follow his dream and to do what he wanted to do.”

Katee Sackhoff joined ‘The Mandalorian’ in season 2

Looking back on Sackhoff’s career, it’s easy to see the influence her mother had. The actor may have landed her signature role with Battlestar Galactica, but she already had years of experience before that show started. And since its conclusion, Sackhoff has certainly kept busy, with multiple appearances on shows such as Nip/Tuck, 24, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and The Flash. She also had main roles on Longmire and Another Life.

But among Star Wars fans, Sackhoff will always be known as Bo-Katan Kryze. The Mandalorian princess and member of the Death Watch – a group of Mandalorians devoted to restoring Mandalore’s old ways – made her franchise debut on the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Later, she reappeared on its sequel, Star Wars: Rebels, and Sackhoff provided her voice in both series. She then carried over to live-action in The Mandalorian Season 2.

Is Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze the key to ‘The Mandalorian’?

Since her live-action debut, Bo-Katan has become an increasingly more important character to Star Wars lore. In fact, her prominence in The Mandalorian Season 3 has some fans referring to her as the season’s main character. After all, the series title doesn’t specify which Mandalorian warrior it refers to, and season 2 seemingly focused on Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison).

With Bo-Katan now in possession of the Darksaber once again, fans are wondering whether she’ll be the one to unite the Mandalorians. The weapon is said to be wielded by the ruler of Mandalore, as was implied when Bo-Katan had it in her possession in Star Wars: Rebels. Where will The Mandalorian Season 3 leave her, and how will Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) factor into it?