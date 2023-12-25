Here are a few things you probably didn't know about NFL star A.J. Brown including how many children he has and who he's in a relationship with.

A.J. Brown is one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League today. But he excelled in a few other sports as well. In high school, he also played baseball. Brown was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 19th round of the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft. He signed with the team which prevented him from playing baseball for the University of Mississippi, however, he was still eligible to play football.

He was a star wideout for Ole Miss throughout college and following the 2018 season, the athlete announced that he would forgo his senior year and enter the 2019 NFL Draft. He was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the second round. In a shocking move, the team traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2022 off-season and he’s been flying high with the Birds ever since.

Now fans want to know a little more about the receiver’s life off the field including how many kids he has and who his girlfriend is.

How many children Brown has

A.J. Brown's daughter Jersee helping him warm up for #MNF ?



?: 8:15 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/EjE32IGJqQ — ESPN (@espn) November 15, 2022

Brown, who was born on June 30, 1997, in Starkville, Mississippi, to parents Arthur Brown and Josette Robertson, has two children of his own.

He welcomed a daughter, Jersee, in May 2020. She arrived in the early days of the pandemic and Brown was asked what it was like becoming a father at that time. He explained: “I have definitely been wiping everything down. It’s been a blessing, seeing her grow each and every day. I am not getting too much sleep right now, but I know it will get better. I am glad this happened in the offseason. It’s been great. Each and every day.”

He also gushed about Jersee and admitted that she is his inspiration, telling reporters: “My little girl, she’s amazing. She’s the reason I’m still going today. I don’t even have the words for it. She gives me strength, she’s who I play for.”

In September 2022, his son Arthur Brown Jr., nicknamed “Duecy,” was born.

“Now that I have a little boy, a little son, it means the world to me,” he said per NBC Sports. “Hopefully, I can play long enough for him to understand that his dad’s in the NFL.”

The athlete added that Jersee “couldn’t stop smiling” about being a big sister and talked about how he’s a family man and loves spending time with them.

“Man, I’m a happy, happy man,” he told SJ Mag. “My kids, I love being with my family … When I’m not here, I’m home and I’m watching movies and changing diapers and playing with my kids. I’m a big family guy. I love it all.”

Who is Brown’s girlfriend Kelsey Riley?

And what about Brown’s girlfriend? The wideout is dating Kelsey Riley.

It’s unclear how long they’ve been together as they’ve tried to keep their relationship private. But they were spotted out holding hands in 2022. And in 2023, Brown shared some photos with his partner on his social media accounts including their trip to Italy for his 26th birthday.

Italy owes me nothing!

Happy Birthday to me!

?????? pic.twitter.com/W4afvam3mf — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) June 30, 2023

Kelsey was born on Aug. 26, 1997, to parents Rae Riley and Kevin Riley Sr. She grew up in Belle Chasse, Louisiana and has one brother, Kevin Riley Jr.

Like Brown, Kelsey is a Christian. And she often shares pictures of their son Deucy on Instagram.

As for her career, she worked as a model and has become a social media influencer.