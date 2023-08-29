Michael Weatherly and Mark Harmon have both been rumored to return to ‘NCIS’ since the moment their characters left the show.

The anticipation surrounding the possible return of some key characters to the hit crime drama NCIS has been building among fans. Yet, the excitement doesn’t seem to be shared universally within the cast and crew.

Mark Harmon isn’t the only NCIS star whose potential return is being met with mixed feelings. Rumors of Michael Weatherly’s comeback have also emerged, sparking a wave of reactions that reflect a less-than-enthusiastic response from some of his fellow cast members.

‘NCIS’ cast are not happy about Michael Weatherly returning to the show

NCIS fans eagerly anticipate the return of beloved characters to the series. Yet the same sentiment isn’t echoed by the cast and crew of the popular crime drama.

Rumors have swelled about Weatherly returning as Anthony “Tony” DiNozzo. The move seems to be desired by most viewers but not so much by his fellow cast members.

According to Radar Online, conversations and messages amongst the cast reveal a lack of enthusiasm about Weatherly’s potential return. Some regard him as a show-off, while others see him as self-centered.

“The cast is talking and texting among themselves, and the mood is anything but jubilant,” an insider dished. “Michael’s known as a big ham to some — and a narcissistic egomaniac to others.”

Weatherly has hinted at “exciting” developments, stoking the rumors of his comeback. Despite the speculation, no official announcement concerning Weatherly’s return has been made.

Meanwhile, ongoing strikes in Hollywood are holding up the production of new NCIS episodes, leaving both the cast and crew waiting to resume work.

Mark Harmon’s co-stars aren’t happy about his potential return either

Harmon’s exit from NCIS after starring as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs for 19 seasons left both fans and fellow cast members longing for his return.

Though there were hints of a potential comeback, sources have informed Radar Online that Harmon may not rejoin the cast after all.

His inconsistent stance on returning has created tension among his co-stars. Many cast members were counting on his presence to lift the show’s ratings.

While it seems that most wanted him back on the show, Harmon’s attention has shifted to his latest endeavor, a nonfiction book titled Ghosts of Honolulu.

“When he was bored, an NCIS return sounded like a good idea. Now he’s found something that’s interesting, he’s less enthused,” an insider stated.

This book explores the Office of Naval Intelligence, a precursor to the agency depicted on NCIS, reflecting his continued interest in the subject matter.

Harmon’s book is expected to be released in November 2023.

Here’s what Mark Harmon’s co-stars have said about his return

Reports have emerged that Harmon has not yet decided against returning to the hit CBS drama. But neither he nor the network have publicly commented on the possibility of the former lead actor reappearing.

According to Hello Magazine, some of Harmon’s ex-co-stars hinted at his potential return to NCIS. Leon Vance’s character, portrayed by Rocky Carroll, teased, “We might see Gibbs again. I think as long as this show stays on the air, there will always be a little bit of a tease that we might see Gibbs again.”

Carroll further emphasized, “Gibbs is the moral compass. He’s the moral compass that we all wish we had.”

Sean Murray, known for his role as Timothy McGee, strongly believes that Harmon’s character might make an unexpected appearance. Murray did not, however, say when Harmon’s return might happen.

As an ongoing executive producer for the drama, Harmon’s significance to the show and the network executives is undeniable. Steven D. Binder, the showrunner, voiced his wish for Mark to return, “I don’t see how we don’t see him one more time at one point.”

The new season of NCIS is expected to premiere sometime in 2024.