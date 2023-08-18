The 'NCIS' season 1 cast is a group of originals that no one can duplicate. Only one of them remains with the show today. Where are they now?

NCIS has graced our television screens for the last 20 years. The show first premiered in 2003, and it followed Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs as he and his team, Naval Criminal Investigative Services, solved high-profile crimes connected to the Navy or Marines. Now, 20 years later, where is the season 1 cast today?

‘NCIS’ cast | Kevin Lynch/CBS/Getty Images

Where is Mark Harmon from ‘NCIS’ today?

Mark Harmon was the NCIS lead, playing Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Harmon worked his way up the ranks on the show’s back end, eventually becoming its executive producer in 2008, just five years after it started. Harmon left the show, though, during its 19th season in 2021.

These days, nobody is aware of Harmon’s next move except him. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that he signed with a new production agency, so it seems that he’s still interested in acting. But he has racked up a $120 million net worth from his time on NCIS.

Where is Sasha Alexander today?

Sasha Alexander didn’t have nearly the NCIS run that her co-star Mark Harmon did. Alexander played Kate Todd on the show, but she was only a recurring character for two seasons; her character was killed in the season 2 finale. She went on to have other television roles, including in shows like Shameless and Rizzoli & Isles. Today, she lends her voice to the animated Netflix show Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons and has recently gotten into television directing. She’s worth an estimated $20 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Where is Michael Weatherly today?

Michael Weatherly is known for his role as Anthony DiNozzo on the crime show; he embodied the character up until 2016; he left after 13 seasons. Weatherly has continued acting, though he hasn’t been featured in too many big-name productions since his time on NCIS ended.

He is a pretty successful director, having directed the award-winning “Jamaica Man,” which won multiple awards at film festivals throughout the United States in 2018. Today, Weatherly is worth around $45 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

‘NCIS’ cast | Mark Davis/Getty Images

Where is Pauley Perrette today?

Pauley Perrette is another longstanding NCIS cast member. Perrette played Abby Sciuto on the show from its inception all the way until 2018, leaving after 15 seasons. Perrette had a short stint on the show Broke, which only lasted for one season. And once that didn’t work out, Perrette decided she no longer wanted to act. She retired from acting in 2020, taking her millions in NCIS earnings with her. She’s worth around $22 million today, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Where is David McCallum today?

McCallum is the only original first season cast member who is still on NCIS. He joined the cast at its inception and has played Dr. Donald Mallard since season 1. These days, he’s exactly where everyone loves to see him: Filming the popular CBS show. However, his role has been limited so that McCallum can spend more time with his family. McCallum has earned plenty of money from NCIS as well as other acting jobs he had before this one. He’s worth about $15 million today, per Celebrity Net Worth.