‘NCIS’ may have been renewed for season 21, but the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes mean new episodes are not coming anytime soon.

In the face of the season 21 delay, NCIS stars have reunited, supporting the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen, both lead figures of the show, joined others on the picket lines.

The NCIS stars are championing the cause alongside their creative colleagues. Their unified stand has sparked intrigue and support among fans, proving that the show’s charm extends well beyond the small-screen.

Brian Dietzen and Sean Murray on the set of ‘NCIS’ | Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

‘NCIS’ stars reunite amid season 21 delay

The lead actors from CBS’s popular crime drama series NCIS have come together to support the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Their solidarity has resulted in a temporary halt in the show’s production.

Murray and Dietzen, two of the show’s leading stars, were noticed picketing alongside several of the show’s creative minds.

Murray, 45, took to his social media platform and shared a picture of the protests. The photo featured himself, along with Dietzen, also 45, and a few of their team members. This included the show’s writer and executive producer Scott Williams and producer David J. North.

Dietzen sported a T-shirt emblazoned with “Team NCIS,” and Murray wore a shirt proclaiming “SAG-AFTRA Strong.” Meanwhile, their NCIS colleagues proudly held up WGA picket signs in a strong show of support.

CBS is forced to delay season 21 amid Hollywood strikes

Fans of NCIS were thrilled to see Dietzen and Murray together again at the protests. After seeing the post, numerous supporters swiftly endorsed the strikes, even while confessing their eagerness for the show’s return.

“While I’m eager for the return of NCIS, I fully back this move,” one commenter shared, while another added, “Sending prayers your way. May the talented writers and actors receive what they rightfully deserve. You bring so much light to our lives.”

Dietzen, recognized for his portrayal of Dr. Jimmy Palmer, is participating vigorously in the strike both as an actor and a writer. He has written a handful of episodes in the past couple of seasons in addition to his work in front of the cameras.

The eagerly awaited 21st season was under production when the Writers Guild of America first called for a strike in May. Shortly after, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists declared theirs.

In consequence, all significant TV and film productions, NCIS included, have temporarily suspended activities. The series was initially scheduled for a Fall launch to kick off the 2023-24 season.

‘NCIS’ gets the green light for another season

Despite the continuing hold-ups, CBS has confirmed the return of NCIS for its 21st run and the broadcast season of 2023-24.

As reported by TV Series Finale, the network declared that the series would return for its 21st season in its regular time slot. CBS refrained, though, from disclosing when they anticipated production to kick off.

NCIS, a procedural drama series, features a star-studded cast including Wilmer Valderrama, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, Rocky Carroll, David McCallum, and Gary Cole.

With the exit of NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), the reins of the team have been handed over to Special Agent Alden Parker (Cole). Parker, a witty and sarcastic ex-FBI agent, now leads this vibrant and highly competent team.

Based on when the strikes conclude, the upcoming season of NCIS will probably debut in the following year.