An ‘NCIS’ insider is opening up about the reported drama behind the scenes regarding Mark Harmon’s attitude about returning to the hit show.

The departure of Mark Harmon from NCIS after 19 seasons was a blow to fans everywhere. While the public’s yearning for the return of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs remains strong, Harmon’s former co-stars might not share the same sentiment.

Amid speculation about Harmon’s return, it seems the NCIS cast isn’t too keen due to his inconsistent stance. Despite their acknowledgment of the potential popularity boost his return could provide, his wavering commitment has left them frustrated.

Mark Harmon | Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Insider claims Mark Harmon’s ‘fickle attitude’ about returning is grating on his co-stars

Harmon, the well-known face of NCIS, left the show last year, leaving fans heartbroken and fervently wishing for his return. However, his ex-colleagues might not be as eager to see Gibbs back in the limelight.

Despite hints at a possible reappearance, a source revealed to Radar Online that the NCIS ensemble isn’t keen on welcoming Harmon back. They find his inconsistent attitude stressful.

Several members of the NCIS cast had anticipated that Harmon’s return might ramp up the show’s popularity. But his indecisiveness about committing to the series has frustrated them to no end.

The source noted that cast members are particularly over Harmon’s “fickle attitude” about returning.

Before he left the show, Harmon was a mainstay, appearing as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs for an impressive 19 seasons on the CBS crime drama. He departed in 2021.

‘NCIS’ stars tease Agent Gibbs’ return in the near future

Speculations abound as to whether Harmon will make a reappearance in NCIS. Both Harmon and the network have remained silent on the matter.

However, some of Harmon’s old crew members have hinted at his potential return. Rocky Carroll, best known for his role as Leon Vance, teased that fans might see Gibbs before too long.

“I think as long as this show stays on the air, there will always be a little bit of a tease that we might see Gibbs again,” Carroll shared. “Gibbs is the moral compass. He’s the moral compass that we all wish we had.”

Sean Murray, the actor behind Timothy McGee, also expressed his conviction that Harmon’s character could resurface unexpectedly. Showrunner Steven D. Binder even voiced his eagerness for Harmon to return at some point down the road.

Despite his departure from the acting role, Harmon remains an executive producer of the drama. The cast and crew greatly value his contribution, though that might not lead to another NCIS appearance.

While fans would love to see him return, Harmon might have a good reason for staying away.

Why Mark Harmon may not return to ‘NCIS’ anytime soon

Harmon may have multiple reasons for staying behind the cameras on NCIS. For starters, the actor is certainly not strapped for cash, boasting an estimated worth of $120 million.

And the financial perks continue – he’s still generating income as an executive producer on the show, even if he never steps into the spotlight again.

There’s also the fact that Harmon is currently busy with his factual book, Ghosts of Honolulu. The book delves into the Office of Naval Intelligence, the precursor to the agency prominently featured in Harmon’s long-running TV series.

Harmon’s new labor of love, the non-fiction book, is scheduled to be available to readers in November 2023

As the insider noted, Harmon has plenty of things on his plate to keep him engaged. His busy schedule lessens the likelihood that he will jump back in the saddle and reprise his role as Agent Gibbs.

“When he was bored, an NCIS return sounded like a good idea. Now he’s found something that’s interesting, he’s less enthused,” the source stated.