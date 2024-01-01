Mark Harmon’s good looks might’ve been a gift and a curse when it came to scoring acting roles according to a filmmaker who worked with him.

Mark Harmon’s career experienced a few ups and downs before he secured his role as Gibbs in NCIS. One filmmaker wondered if other directors overlooked the actor because of his appearance.

This filmmaker felt that Mark Harmon was too conventionally good looking

Mark Harmon | Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Harmon didn’t start out wanting to be a famous actor. Rather, the NCIS star was introduced to the profession through an old acquaintance. In a 2011 interview Harmon did with the AV Club, Harmon confided that he met actor Ozzie Nelson through his job as a lifeguard. Ozzie starred in the classic television series Ozzie’s Girls at the time. One of Nelson’s actors and co-stars who was scheduled to be on the series couldn’t make it, so Ozzie asked Harmon to replace him.

“It was the spring of my senior year at UCLA, and he called and said, ‘Hey, this actor got sick, can you come in and play this part for two days?’ And it was great. I got an opportunity to be on the set of Ozzie’s Girls for three or four days, for rehearsal and then shooting it,” Harmon recalled.

Harmon enjoyed his time on the set of Ozzie’s Girls so much that he decided to pursue an acting career based off the experience.

“I had an opportunity to get inside a little bit, and it’s not an opportunity that I knew anything about. I liked the team concept of it. At the time, I was applying to law school and taking a job at an advertising firm, heading in a very different direction. Theoretically, anyway. As a college senior, I don’t know that many know exactly where they’re headed, and I certainly didn’t in retrospect,” Harmon said.

Harmon’s acting pursuits would see the star feature in many television and film projects of varying success. Still, some considered Harmon overlooked despite his growing body of work. Director John Korty, who worked with Harmon on Long Road Home, felt Harmon’s attractiveness might’ve helped stall his career.

“One of the problems with Mark is that he is so naturally good looking,” Korty once told the LA Times. “So people say, ‘Let’s make him into Clark Gable.’ What I like about Mark is that he is so straight and down to earth. His favorite hobby is woodworking. I think the biggest mistake is putting him in those slick roles.”

Mark Harmon recently revealed the secret to his success

Harmon’s tireless work ethic eventually led him to NCIS. As agent Gibbs, the actor landed a role that would net him hundreds of millions over the course of 19 seasons. The actor credited his success to a work philosophy instilled in him since his childhood years.

“I’m a practice guy, a repetition guy,” Harmon told People not too long ago. “You can tell me I can’t do something, but I’m likely to take that as incentive to prove you wrong. I’m a tough guy, I’m a jock, so you can yell at me all day long, and that won’t hurt me — I’m just going to try to get better. In this business I’ve used that to my advantage.”

His ups and downs in acting taught Harmon the value of patience early, and how to always be prepared for potential opportunities.

“So until then, all you can do is invest in yourself,” he said. “I’ve always worked hard, I’ve always tried to pay attention to the little things — but here’s the real secret: there are no little things.”

His late father also gifted him words of wisdom that continued to help shape his career.

“Work your ass off, and don’t let the effort show,” Harmon said. “Also: Treat people the same, not based on who they are or what they are. Show them common kindness. Don’t be colored by their fame or profession. I don’t get all excited by people blowing smoke up my ass. You have to stay honest.”