Mark From ‘Home Improvement’ Works for Elon Musk After Creating a Vegan Cheese

Home Improvement was one of the most popular sitcoms on television in the mid-90s. The show followed the Taylor family and their misadventures with home improvement projects. One of the key members of the Home Improvement cast was Taran Noah Smith, who played the youngest son, Mark.

While Smith left acting behind after the show ended, he has found success in a surprising new career. He now works for Elon Musk after creating a vegan cheese.

Taran Noah Smith of ‘Home Improvement’ started acting at 6

Smith began his acting career at the early age of 6. He is best known for his role as Mark Taylor in the sitcom Home Improvement, which he played from 1991 to 1999.

In the show, Smith’s character, Mark, is the youngest of the three Taylor children. Mark was often portrayed as the quiet, introverted family member with a particular affinity for goth and heavy metal music. Throughout the show’s run, Smith’s portrayal of Mark endeared him to audiences and made him a fan favorite.

Besides Home Improvement, Smith appeared in a few films and television shows, including Little Bigfoot 2: The Journey Home, Ebbie, and 7th Heaven.

After Home Improvement ended, Smith quit acting to focus on other endeavors. However, it wasn’t until years later that he made a name for himself in a completely different field.

Taran Noah Smith now works for Elon Musk after creating a vegan cheese

After leaving acting, Smith turned his attention to environmentalism and sustainable living. In 2015, he and his then-wife, Heidi Van Pelt, founded the non-dairy cheese company, Playfood. The couple had become vegan and sought a tasty, nutritious alternative to traditional cheese. However, they were disappointed with the options available on the market.

After experimenting with various ingredients, they created a unique recipe that they believed tasted just as good as traditional cheese, if not better. Playfood’s non-dairy cheese is made from a blend of cashews, almonds, and nutritional yeast and is now available online.

In addition to creating a successful vegan cheese company, Smith also landed a job at SpaceX, working for none other than Elon Musk himself. According to the YouTube channel MsMojo, the former actor joined SpaceX in July 2022 as an integration technician.

What have other ‘Home Improvement’ stars been up to since the sitcom?

While Smith’s post-Home Improvement career may be the most surprising, the other stars of the show have also gone on to successful careers in entertainment and beyond.

Tim Allen, who played patriarch Tim Taylor, has maintained a steady career in the last 24 years. He’s starred in several successful movies, including the Toy Story franchise and The Santa Clause. His sitcom Last Man Standing ended in 2021 after airing for a decade. Allen is still the most famous person in the Home Improvement spotlight.

According to an interview with Today, Patricia Richardson, who played Tim’s wife Jill, has maintained steady work since Home Improvement left the air. She’s appeared in several movies and TV shows, including a recurring role on The West Wing.

Zachery Ty Bryan, who played oldest son Brad, continued acting after Home Improvement, appearing in movies like The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Thor: Hammer of the Gods. However, in recent years, the actor has faced legal troubles. He was arrested for domestic abuse in 2020.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who played the middle son Randy, also found success in Hollywood after the sitcom. He appeared in movies like Tom and Huck and Wild America before taking a break to focus on his education. He later returned to acting, appearing in TV shows like Veronica Mars and Last Man Standing.

All in all, Home Improvement may have ended over two decades ago, but its stars have continued to shine brightly in their own unique ways.