Celebrities are speaking out about the Israel-Hamas war. Billie Eilish, Ava DuVernay, Mahershala Ali, and Phoebe Bridgers are among the celebrities who have worn pins at recent Hollywood awards ceremonies calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Many others, including America Ferrara, Jon Stewart, and Cate Blanchett, signed a letter calling on President Biden to demand an end to the hostilities in the ongoing war.

The latest conflict began on Oct. 7, when Palestinian militants launched an attack on Israel where at least 1,200 civilians were killed and hundreds more taken hostage. Israel responded by attacking Gaza, sparking a humanitarian crisis. More than 30,000 Palestinians have died in the war, according to the Gaza health ministry.

The war has divided people around the world, including in Hollywood. Some stars have been vocal in their support for Israel, including comedian Jerry Seinfeld and Will and Grace star Debra Messing, who have both visited the country to meet with either freed hostages or their families. Many celebs also signed an open letter in support of Israel, including Chris Pine, Jamie Lee Curtis, Gal Gadot, Amy Schumer, and Mayim Bialik. But others have been outspoken in their calls for an end to the violence and support of Palestinians. Here are a few of the celebrities who support a ceasefire in Gaza.

Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon addresses the media to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, before meeting with Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. on Feb. 15, 2024 | Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon has repeatedly spoken out in support of a ceasefire in Gaza. In February, she visited Congress to lobby lawmakers to end U.S. funding for Israel. She said she’s faced career repercussions for voicing her views.

In November, Sarandon was widely criticized for saying that Jewish people in the U.S. “are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.” Soon after making the comments – which many saw as antisemitic – at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York, United Talent Agency dropped her as a client.

“I got fired from my agency of 10 years, and I’ve been getting threats and things like that. … But at the end of the day that’s not as important as people dying,” she told Roll Call during her recent visit to Washington, D.C.

Mark Ruffalo

Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo was among those wearing an “Artists for Ceasefire” pin at the awards ceremony on March 10. He frequently shares his views on the ongoing conflict on social media and was one of dozens of stars to sign an October 2023 letter to President Biden asking for a ceasefire

“For all the innocent children whose lives have been shattered in Gaza, we say with united hearts: NOT IN OUR NAME… All the killing must stop,” Ruffalo wrote in a March 4 Facebook post.

Ramy Youssef

Ramy Youssef attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards | DAVID SWANSON / AFP

Ruffalo’s Poor Things co-star Ramy Youssef also donned the red “Artists for Ceasefire” pin at this year’s Academy Awards. He explained its meaning during a red carpet interview.

“This is for Artists for Ceasefire” the actor explained to Deadline (via X). “We have a growing list of so many artists who want a permanent and immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calling for justice and safety for the Palestinian people. To get really universal about it, we just need to stop killing kids.”

“We’re using our voice to speak to people’s hearts,” he added.

Angelina Jolie

In October, Angelina Jolie shared a statement on Instagram on the Israel-Hamas war. The actor, who has worked with the United Nations to support refugees, condemned the Oct. 7 attacks as well as Israel’s response.

“Like millions around the world I have spent the last weeks sick and angry at the terrorist attack in Israel … What happened in Israel is an act of terror,” she wrote in a lengthy statement on Instagram. “But that cannot justify the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza that has nowhere to go, no access to food or water, no possibility of evacuation, and not even the basic human right to cross a border to seek refuge.”

“The denial of aid, fuel, and water is collectively punishing a people. Humanity demands an immediate ceasefire. Palestinian and Israeli lives — and the lives of all people globally — matter equally,” Jolie added.

Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon in front of the White House on Nov. 29, 2023. Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Sex and the City star and former New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon was among a group of activists who participated in a hunger strike in November to pressure Biden into demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

In an interview with The Cut, Nixon said her son, who is Jewish, urged her to speak out.

“He said to my wife and me point-blank, You have a much bigger megaphone than I do. And I just implore you at this moment to do everything you can to bring attention to this.’ His Jewish identity is very central to him. He’s the grandson of two Holocaust survivors. He said, for him, ‘never again’ means never again for everyone. As a Jew, he feels he has a particular obligation to make sure this doesn’t happen again to another group of people,” Nixon said.

