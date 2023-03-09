1 ‘Married at First Sight’ Contestant Says ‘The Producers Want Mismatches’

Season 9 of Married at First Sight (Australia) was full of ups and downs. However, it’s really no surprise that a show that features strangers marrying as they meet for the first time at the alter would be drama filled. Olivia Frazer, one of the brides featured in season 9 quickly gained a rap for being a “mean girl” after she shared a fellow contestant’s OnlyFans photos with the entire cast.

There’s no denying that show producers created a villain story arch for Frazer, which of course, has led to her having less than positive feedback for Married at First Sight producers, including accusing them of wanting mismatches. Here’s what Frazer has to say about her time on Married at First Sight and the series as a whole.

‘Married at First Sight’ star Olivia Frazer says producers just want drama

Olivia Frazer attends opening night of Hairspray The Musical on February 09, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. | Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

To Frazer’s point, season 9 of Married at First Sight was less than successful. Of the 11 couples matched in the experiment, only three couples decided to stay together and work on their marriage. Frazer and her husband, Jackson Lonie, were one of these three couples. However, a little less than a year after decision day, the three remaining couples have all since separated as well.

Since the first season of Married First Sight aired in Australia, fans have wondered if the show’s “relationship experts” and producers pair some couples just for the drama. In an exclusive interview with WHO, Frazer makes clear that she believes these sentiments to be true. Frazer contends, “Married at First Sight does not want successful couples. They just want drama.”

Is ‘Married at First Sight’ all a farce?

The season 9 contestant went on to tell the magazine how couples are often mismatched on purpose and that the producers hold the real power when it comes to pairing the couples. The Australian “relationship experts” on Married at First Sight have not taken kindly to Frazer’s accusations, nor her disregard for their professional expertise. In her interview with WHO, Frazer did reveal that she has no actual proof of her accusations.

In regard to the accusations Frazer has made about producers putting mismatches together just for the drama, she told WHO, “This has never been confirmed directly to me. I overheard producers talking about it on set. I believe that people are mismatched to create drama.” In response to Frazer’s statements, relationship experts Alessandra Rampolla and Mel Schilling have denied any claims of foul play.

What other ‘Married at First Sight’ contestants have said about the show

In an interview with Now To Love, Schilling had this to say, “We will have a say, and we bring all that information together, and we make a decision on the whole. You’ve got the three of us bringing in our own assessments and our own specialties, but then we have the producers involved as well in terms of what’s going to work for the experiment.”

Rampolla added to the conversation, “We certainly discuss, talk about pros and cons. I think it’s rare when everybody 100 percent [agrees]. But it’s certainly a consensus.” Despite statements from the relationship experts, Married at First Sight fans just can’t shake the feeling that these “experts” often create intentional mismatches to stir up great reality television drama.

Frazer isn’t the only contestant to accuse the Married at First Sight producers and experts of creating unnecessary controversy either. Melissa Lucarelli has also made public statements about the producers wanting mismatches for great television. Lucarelli was paired with Dino Harris during season 6 of Married at First Sight. During their season, Lucarelli and Harris broke up before the final decision day.