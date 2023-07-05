Miles spoke briefly about his separation from Karen during an appearance at the 2023 Essence Festival in New Orleans.

The rumors are true. Married at First Sight Season 11 star Miles Williams spoke about his separation from his wife Karen Landry during a recent appearance at Essence Fest in New Orleans.

Miles was part of the “About Him” panel at the event. He spoke about “the transformative power of self-love and self-care in a world that actively neglects our well-being,” according to a post on his Instagram.

The MAFS alum commented on his personal experiences during the panel, which was presented by SheaMoisture Men and Black Menswear.

“There’s a lot of different stress that happens that you didn’t anticipate, a lot of people you’re responsible to,” Miles said in a video clip from the event that was shared by the MAFSfan Instagram account. “So on the flip side, at the same time, I was dealing with separation in my marriage. And so both of those things individually are very difficult.”

“I really had to learn a lot about making decisions out of love that are really tough, and that can still hurt people,” he added.

Though Miles spoke about a separation from his wife, it wasn’t clear if they were still separated or if they had since resolved their differences.

Miles and Karen said ‘I do’ during ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 11

Miles’ comments appear to confirm long-swirling rumors that he and Karen were having problems in their marriage. By late 2022, the couple had stopped sharing joint posts on YouTube and Instagram. Neither has mentioned the other on social media in months.

However, Karen is still using her married name on her Instagram profile. Her bio also still includes a joint email address for her and Miles. Both Karen and Miles attended the Essence Festival, but it’s not clear if they were there together.

In the past, the couple has spoken candidly about mental health issues and how his depression and her anxiety had affected their marriage.

“I realized that I just did not do a good job at receiving help,” Miles said in a 2022 appearance on Couch Conversations (via YouTube). “And I still don’t do a good job at receiving help but then I live with somebody and I’m like, ‘You know what? I can lean on somebody.”

“I learned I had a lot of anxiety,” Karen said. “So with how I grew up – my family deep South, traditional – mental health is not something that’s talked about. Having a partner like Miles who is this huge mental health advocate [was new] … I opened up to him about all of these concerns, which was hard for me.”

