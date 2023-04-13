‘Married at First Sight’ Alum Releases Cookbook Amid Speculation of Divorce

Married at First Sight fans always keep up with couples and cast members from different seasons. Season 11 favorites Miles and Karen surprised many when they decided to stay together as fans watched them through their season tackle depression and mental health issues, as well as Karen’s reservations on intimacy. But after Decision Day, fans were rooting for them. Per their social media pages being void of one another over the past year or so, many speculate they have split. Whether or not they have, Karen has announced the release of her first cookbook.

Karen of ‘MAFS’ releases a cookbook

One of Karen’s attributes that Miles found the most attractive were her domestic skills. In one episode, he bragged about Karen getting up late at night to appease his hunger by cooking him fish, potatoes, and vegetables. Her social media boasts her love of food – both dining out and preparing homemade meals. And now, she has a book of some down-home recipes tied in with holiday traditions.

Karen re-shared a post from Ross Williams via Instagram announcing the book’s forthcoming release. The post features the cookbook, Killa Be Cookin’, and the cover and back artwork of Karen dressed in a velvet one-shoulder gown. “Major congrats to @k.lan1 for publishing her first cookbook with @wcwriting1 – @k.lan1 did an amazing job at crafting this fun and creative cookbook with easy-to-follow directions and holiday-favorite dishes! Follow @k.lan1 & check out “Killa Be Cookin” on Amazon!” the post reads.

Karen added a comment to the post, thanking fans for their support. She also shared the book’s official website. Leading up the announcement, she’d shared some behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the writing and cooking process.

Why fans think Miles and Karen split

As Karen prepares for this career milestone, it’s unclear if Miles is by her side to support her. They haven’t posted one another on Instagram, and she recently took an all-girls trip to Dubai, one that was originally scheduled to be for her and Miles together. From their Instagram pages, the last trip they took together was 2022’s ESSENCE Music Festival. Miles announced that he wouldn’t be going to Dubai and going on a social media hiatus to deal with his mental health. It also appears that she moved into a new home with her dog, and without Miles.

As of now, the two no longer follow one another on Instagram. However, their old photos of one another/together remain on Karen’s page. Miles’ page doesn’t feature as many. Karen still has her married name listed on her bio.

Neither wished the other a Happy Birthday. They also no longer post videos to their joint YouTube channel.

Only one couple remains married from their ‘MAFS’ season

If Miles and Karen have split, they aren’t the only couple from their season who didn’t make it. Woody and Amani remain the only married couple from the season, and welcomed a baby boy last year. Ironically, Miles and Woody did the show together as best friends. Karen and Miles previously lived next door to Woody and Amani after filming their season wrapped.

Another fan favorite from the season, Amelia and Bennett, have also gone their separate ways. It’s speculated that Ameilia was unfaithful.