‘Married at First Sight: UK’ Spoilers: Are Any Season 7 Couples Still Together?

Married at First Sight fans are getting a glimpse of what the show looks like across the pond. The seventh season of Married at First Sight: UK premiered Feb. 23 on Lifetime, and it’s set to deliver plenty of drama, thanks to a format that has more in common with MAFS: Australia than the U.S. version of the show. Can’t wait to find out what happens on the latest season of Married at First Sight: UK? Keep reading to find out what’s in store for the eight couples, including who stays together at the end of the experiment.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Married at First Sight: UK Season 7.]

Meet the ‘Married at First Sight: UK’ Season 7 couples

Two groom figures on a cake kissing| Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Eight couples take the plunge and say “I do” to a total stranger on Married at First Sight: UK Season 7. (Though as in the Australian version of the show, the weddings aren’t legally binding.) They are:

Chanita, 29, a social worker from Derby, and Jordan, 29, an account manager from Darlington

Whitney, 31, a PA from St. Albana, and Duka, 31, a recruitment HR coordinator from Birmingham

Thomas, 31, a mental health care assistant from Liverpool, and Adrian, 37, a digital designer from Manchester

April, 32, a dress designer (and former Miss Great Britain) from London, and George, 40, a financial advisor from Worcester

Jess, 31, a dental hygienist from Cambridgeshire, Pjay, 31, a dancer/performer from Birmingham

Lara, 49, a waitress from Nottingham, and Richie, 51, a sales advisor from Sheffield

Kasia, 36, a businesswoman from London, and Kwame, 42, a business consultant from London

Jenna, 32, a zero waste shop owner from Blackpool, and Zoe, 30, a quality surveyor from West Midlands

After getting married, each couple goes on a honeymoon and then moves in together. They’ll get together with the rest of the cast at weekly dinners and have to decide whether to stick with their relationship or bow out of the experiment at regular commitment ceremonies.

Only one couple stays together at the end of this season of ‘Married at First Sight: UK’

This Veganuary we’ve teamed up with Married at First Sight UK couple Zoe and Jenna, who are ambassadors for our new OMV! and Plant Based by Asda ranges ?? Zoe's trying to go vegan for 31 days alongside her plant-based partner Jenna. Shop the ranges here: https://t.co/7cIDK1N68H pic.twitter.com/zsTi3QjARe — Asda (@asda) January 14, 2023

This season’s MAFS: UK cast all start out with high hopes they’ll meet the love of their life on the show. Unfortunately, most of the couples don’t last. After the season 7 finale (which aired in October 2022 on E4 in the U.K.), only one pair was still together: Jenna and Zoe.

While Jenna and Zoe experienced some bumps in the road as they got to know each other (including a dust-up over Zoe’s refusal to give up meat for her vegan wife), they ultimately decided to stay married during the show’s final commitment ceremony. And based on their socials, they’re still going strong. Recently, they took in a performance of the ballet Sleeping Beauty at the Royal Opera House. Zoe even revealed on Instagram that she’d decided to go vegan in January – a major lifestyle switch for the committed carnivore.

In a Feb. 23 Instagram post, Jenna said she was excited for a new group of viewers to follow her and Zoe’s love story.

“Crazy to think some people out there will be reliving our entire experience which for us that took part is now a distant memory.. some for better some for worse,” she wrote. “This time last year I had known for about a week that I was definitely going to be on the show and was busy choosing a dress (the only choice we could make for the big day) and speculating with the fam about what the journey would bring and if I would actually find a wife for life!”

New episodes of Married at First Sight: UK air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

