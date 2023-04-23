What Is Martina Navratilova’s Net Worth?

Martina Navratilova is a retired tennis star who has made her mark in the history of tennis. With her impressive record of 59 Grand Slam titles, including 18 singles, 31 doubles, and 10 mixed doubles titles, she is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time. But what is her net worth after appearing on The Real Housewives of Miami?

On this day in 1984, Martina Navratilova beats Chris Evert in straight sets to take the French Open. It's her 9th of 18 career grand slams, but also makes her only the 2nd player in the Open Era (1968-pres) to hold all the grand slam titles at once (Other: Margaret Court, '68-69) pic.twitter.com/1spNvVjSYo — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) June 9, 2020

Navratilova began her tennis career in the 1970s and dominated the sport for decades. She won her first Grand Slam title in 1978, and it became the first of many.

In total, Navratilova won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, 31 Grand Slam doubles titles, and 10 Grand Slam mixed doubles titles. She also won 167 singles titles and 177 doubles titles in her career, a record for both men and women.

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Navratilova’s net worth is estimated to be $25 million in 2023. This includes earnings from her tennis career, as well as endorsements, investments, and other business ventures.

Navratilova was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in 2000. And she has worked as a tennis commentator and coach since retiring from the sport.

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova were the first same-sex couple to appear in the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise

Julia Lemigova whispers to her wife Martina Navratilova at Wimbledon in 2019 | GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Navratilova met Julia Lemigova, a Russian model and actress, in 2000. They reconnected in 2008 and began dating.

The tennis star proposed to Lemigova during the 2014 US Open. The couple was then married a few months later, in December 2014.

In 2017, Navratilova and Lemigova appeared on the reality show Married to a Celebrity: The Survival Guide. And in 2021, they joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Miami for its fifth season and became the first same-sex couple to appear in the franchise.

Navratilova has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights and has used her platform to promote equality and acceptance. She has also been an activist for animal rights and environmental causes.

'RHOM' star Julia Lemigova reacts to wife Martina Navratilova's cancer diagnosis https://t.co/KQEHK7B30E pic.twitter.com/8xcjV6jSSv — Page Six (@PageSix) January 3, 2023

Martina Navratilova was diagnosed with double cancers in 2023

Navratilova received treatment for breast cancer in 2010. But in January 2023, the tennis champion announced that she was facing a double cancer diagnosis.

She was diagnosed with both throat and breast cancer. During the WTA Finals in November 2022, she noticed an enlarged lymph node, which a biopsy revealed was stage one throat cancer. During testing, a lump was also found on her breast, which was diagnosed as unrelated breast cancer.

Navratilova underwent treatment for both cancers and recently announced that she is cancer-free. She has been very open about her battle with cancer and has used her experience to raise awareness about the importance of cancer screenings and early detection.

“As far as they know, I’m cancer-free,” Navratilova revealed in a recent interview with Piers Morgan. “I definitely won’t be missing any of my checkups. I will be very, very diligent about it. But the prognosis is excellent.”