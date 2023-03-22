‘RHOM’: Martina Navratilova is ‘Cancer-Free’ After Double Diagnosis

Fans have gotten an inside look into the home life of tennis superstar Martina Navratilova thanks to The Real Housewives of Miami, where her wife, former model Julia Lemigova, stars as a main cast member. After filming for the fifth season wrapped, news broke in early January 2023 that Navratilova was diagnosed with throat and breast cancer. Lemigova addressed the difficult journey at the reunion filmed later that month. But just a few months later, Navratilova’s diagnosis appears to have changed for the better.

Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova | Charles Sykes/Bravo

Martina Navratilova revealed a double cancer diagnosis at the beginning of 2023

On January 2, Navratilova’s representative shared a statement with ESPN confirming that the retired tennis player has been diagnosed with Stage 1 throat cancer and early stage breast cancer.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” Navratilova herself said about the diagnosis. “It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all I have got.”

Lemigova appeared to film The Real Housewives of Miami reunion just a few weeks later, where her fellow Housewives and Bravo boss Andy Cohen wished Navratilova well.

Martina Navratilova announced that she’s cancer-free

In March 2023, Navratilova delivered some good news for all those that were pulling for her: she’s seemingly cancer-free.

“As far as they know I’m cancer-free,” Navratilova told Piers Morgan, according to Reuters. “I still need to do the right breast probably with radiation, but only for a couple of weeks and that’s more preventative than anything else.”

“I definitely won’t be missing any of my checkups,” she added, per CNN. “I will be very, very diligent about it, but the prognosis is excellent.”

“Who has two cancers at the same time?” she added. “I was never an underachiever, but this is getting ridiculous.” She added that giving up wasn’t an option for her. “Quitting is just not in my DNA.”

Beating not one but two cancers is no easy feat, to say the least, and Navratilova admitted to Morgan that it was certainly a challenge. “[The treatment process was] definitely the toughest thing I’ve ever done,” she said.

Thank you Lynda and thanks to all my peeps here! Am quite relieved, to say the least!

Julia Lemigova spoke about the cancer battle on the season 5 reunion of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

When Lemigova appeared at the Real Housewives of Miami reunion, she was in an emotional place, as the news of her wife’s diagnosis was still fresh in the media after they discovered the issue in November 2022. “We are fighting two cancers,” she told host Andy Cohen, “like one was not enough.”

Needless to say the former model and animal lover was thrilled about Navratilova receiving a clean bill of health from her doctors. “I am so proud of my champion for taking on two cancers and beating them triumphantly!” she told The Daily Dish.

Lemigova shared her joy in an Instagram post. “After a long road our champion has won her battle against not one, but two cancers,” she said. “Thank you to everyone who has sent words of love and support our way. It means the world.”

She went on to share a clip from their joint Piers Morgan interview in another Instagram post. “I literally don’t know how she managed to hold it all together,” she marveled.