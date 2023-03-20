‘RHOM’ Season 5 Reunion Part 2 Recap: Larsa Pippen’s Active Sex Life and Relationship with Marcus Jordan

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami has been filled with unforgettable moments, whether good or bad. In the past year, several of the Housewives have been in the headlines, such as Lisa Hochstein and her divorce from plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein and Larsa Pippen’s relationship with Marcus Jordan, son of basketball star Michael Jordan. Pippen addressed her relationship — and much more — in part 2 of the season 5 reunion.

(l-r) Marysol Patton, Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Andy Cohen, Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova, Adrianna De Moura, Guerdy Abraira | Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ season 5 reunion is 3 parts

Real Housewives reunions have often been multi-episode affairs. It’s usually impossible to address all of the drama of a season in one episode, and season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami was no stranger to drama.

Take, for instance, Nicole Martin’s infamous uninviting of Larsa Pippen to her engagement party. Martin sent Pippen a mirror in the mail with a rhyming riddle telling her she isn’t allowed at the affair. She addressed the situation at the reunion.

Larsa Pippen addressed her relationship with Marcus Jordan on part 2 of the reunion

Going into part 2 of the reunion, many fans were wondering if and when Bravo boss Andy Cohen would ask Larsa Pippen about her relationship with Marcus Jordan that has been making headlines. Jordan is the son of Michael Jordan, the basketball legend who played alongside Larsa’s now-ex-husband Scottie Pippen.

When Cohen asked a fan question about if she’d hyphenate her last name as “Pippen-Jordan” or “Jordan-Pippen” if she were to marry Marcus, the other Housewives insisted that she do no such thing. Larsa agreed, saying she would take the last name of the person she’s married to.

She also spoke about her sex life when she was married to Scottie. “I was married for 23 years [and] I’ve always had sex like four times a night,” she said, to Cohen and her co-stars’ shock. “I had sex four times a night every night. I never had a day off for 23 years.”

When Cohen said that Marcus “has big shoes to fill,” Larsa quipped back, “Well, he wears a size 15 shoe so I think he’s okay.” She went on to describe how Marcus has met Larsa’s kids, while she’s met Marcus’ family herself. When asked if she’d met Michael Jordan, she steered the conversation toward just her relationship with Marcus.

Julia Lemigova discussed Martina Navrátilová’s cancer diagnosis

Elsewhere in part 2 of the reunion, Julia Lemigova opened up about her personal struggles since filming for the show wrapped. In January 2023, her wife, tennis superstar Martina Navrátilová, announced that she was diagnosed with breast and throat cancer. On the show, the couple was in the midst of adopting a child together, but they have since had to put those plans on hold.

And in the makeup room, as Alexia Nepola was speaking with Julia, Adriana de Moura and Alexia end up yelling at each other following their bad blood from this season.

The final part of the reunion is set to be jaw-dropping, as Friend of the Housewives Kiki Barth revealed in the final seconds that she’d heard rumors of Lisa Hochstein’s husband Lenny cheating on her for years.