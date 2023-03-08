‘RHOM’ S5 Reunion: Larsa Pippen Likes to Have Sex ‘4 Times a Night’ as She Brags About Marcus Jordan’s Shoe Size

Larsa Pippen was a part of the inaugural cast of The Real Housewives of Miami back in 2010. When Peacock rebooted the show in 2021, Pippen was one of the OG Housewives brought back for the new version of the show. Since then, RHOM has earned a hallowed place in the hearts of many Housewives fans, and the season 5 reunion marked the culmination of months’ worth of questions. One topic set to be addressed in the three-part reunion is Pippen’s relationship with sneaker entrepreneur Marcus Jordan, as the two began dating after filming of the season had wrapped.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been rumored to be together since September 2022

In the midst of The Real Housewives of Miami returning to TV, Larsa was finalizing her divorce from basketball star Scottie Pippen. Their divorce was finalized in December 2021.

Up until then, Larsa had been romantically linked to different men and was putting her foot back in the dating pool. She spoke about her starting to date again post-divorce in a December 2022 interview with Page Six.

“I’m in a place right now where I’m finally open to dating. Every time I’m seen out with someone, [people] make it out to be more than it actually is, and it’s normally nothing. So, yeah, I’m just dating right now and focusing on my businesses, my family, and having fun,” she said.

Rumors began to swirl in September 2022 after the RHOM Housewife was seen getting lunch with Marcus Jordan. But Pippen downplayed just how serious they were, telling Page Six they’ve “been friends for the last couple of years.”

Larsa Pippen teased she has sex multiple times a night

The three-part season 5 reunion of The Real Housewives of Miami begins airing on March 9. In a teaser released for the reunion, Bravo boss Andy Cohen asked the women of RHOM who they believed among the cast had the most sex. Larsa Pippen spoke up with her point of view.

“I’ve always had sex like four times a night,” she said, to the shock of Cohen and her fellow Housewives.

When asked about Jordan being closer in age to her son Scottie Jr. than to her, she had a simple answer in response. “Well he wears a size 15 shoe, so I think he’s okay,” she smiled.

Marcus Jordan is Larsa Pippen’s ‘forever Valentine’

In February 2023, Pippen seemingly confirmed the status of she and Jordan’s relationship by posting a photo calling him her “forever Valentine.” That same month, she told People magazine about the moment when she realized she had feelings for Jordan.

“I think it was one night we went out and there was a girl that was there. She was trying to talk to him, and I was getting jealous over it,” she admitted. “And it was weird because I’m not really the jealous person, but I was jealous over the situation. And so then, I was thinking maybe I do really like him. That kind of sealed the deal.”

The two “had a great foundation as friends” for four years before they became romantically linked, she added. “I do feel like timing is everything and it started off just getting to know each other and then, here we are,” she said.