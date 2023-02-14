‘RHOM’: Larsa Pippen Responds to Guerdy Abraira Calling Her the ‘Fakest’ Housewife

The Real Housewives of Miami chronicles the lives of Miami socialites and their interactions with each other, whether they be good or bad. Larsa Pippen and Guerdy Abraira are two current cast members who have each found themselves caught up in drama with other Housewives. And now, off the show, the two have been trading barbs with each other.

Larsa Pippen and Guerdy Abraira | Aaron Davidson/Peacock

Larsa Pippen and Guerdy Abraira are current cast members on ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

When The Real Housewives of Miami premiered on Bravo in 2010, Larsa Pippen was one of the show’s original cast members. At the time, she was married to basketball player Scottie Pippen and raising their children together. Pippen left the show after its first season, and the show went off the air in 2013.

Peacock brought back The Real Housewives of Miami in 2021 with some familiar faces including Pippen, as well as three new additions to the cast: Nicole Martin, Guerdy Abraira, and Julia Lemigova.

Larsa Pippen and Guerdy Abraira have been calling each other fake

In an appearance on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea show, Abraira was asked who she thought “the fakest Housewife of them all” when looking at the rest of her RHOM cast members. Abraira hesitated before responding. “Well, s***. Yeah, it’s going to be Larsa,” she said, echoing some audience members’ words.

When Pippen got wind of Abraira’s words, she took to Twitter to hit back at the world-renowned event planner. “Says the one that fakes the most tears,” Pippen said of Abraira with laughing emojis. She doubled down on her claim in another tweet, calling Abraira “the one w the fake tears.”

Andy Cohen yelled at Larsa Pippen during the ‘RHOM’ Season 5 reunion

Pippen continued to call out Abraira when she spoke about Andy Cohen yelling at Pippen during the Season 5 reunion of The Real Housewives of Miami. The argument was allegedly about the terms used to describe children out of wedlock, though Abraira teased that fans would have to wait for the reunion to air to see how exactly it went down.

“Was she even there lol,” Pippen tweeted in regards to Abraira’s recollection of the reunion. Pippen expressed a similar sentiment in another tweet about Abraira’s recounting of the reunion, asking “Was she even there” with laughing emojis.

Cohen spoke about his on-set outburst aimed at Pippen on his Instagram Stories. “We’re still shooting, and I didn’t have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today,” Cohen said. He went on to apologize to the Larsa Marie jewelry entrepreneur.

“I don’t like screaming at women,” Cohen said honestly. “I said it on the break, I don’t want to scream at women.”