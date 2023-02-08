‘RHOM’: Andy Cohen Says He Doesn’t ‘Like Screaming at Women’ After Screaming at Larsa Pippen

Bravo mogul Andy Cohen has worked with dozens of women over the years from the many Real Housewives franchises. In 2021, The Real Housewives of Miami returned after a lengthy hiatus with a combination of OG cast members and new faces. Among the returning original cast members is Larsa Pippen. And during the latest RHOM reunion, things got heated between Cohen and Pippen.

Andy Cohen and Larsa Pippen | Charles Sykes/Bravo

‘RHOM’ returned after a long hiatus in 2021

The Real Housewives of Miami first premiered on Bravo in 2010 and featured cast members such as Larsa Pippen, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, and Marysol Patton. Lisa Hochstein joined the show in Season 2, and the show went off the air after Season 3 in 2013.

In 2021, Cohen revived The Real Housewives of Miami as a Peacock-exclusive series. Returning faces included Pippen, de Moura, Nepola, Patton, and Hochstein. In addition, three new Housewives — Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira, and Nicole Martin — were added to the show’s diverse cast. Lemigova’s addition made her the first LGBTQ Housewife to star on The Real Housewives of Miami, as the former model is married to tennis legend Martina Navratilova.

The new-and-improved RHOM has featured plenty of face-offs between Housewives. And on the Season 5 reunion, scheduled to air in February 2023, Cohen faced off with one of the Housewives himself.

Andy Cohen yelled at ‘RHOM’ star Larsa Pippen

Cohen shared an update from the set of the RHOM Season 5 reunion on his Instagram Stories. “We’re still shooting and I didn’t have screaming at Larsa in my bingo card today,” the Watch What Happens Live host wrote, according to Deadline.

In the background, Pippen asked Cohen if he was going to apologize for his outburst, which he did, saying, “I’m sorry, Larsa.” When Patton asked what he was apologizing for, he ‘fessed up.

“For screaming at [Pippen],” he said. “I don’t like screaming at women. I said it on the break, I don’t want to scream at women. Anyway, sorry.”

Andy Cohen also yelled at Lisa Hochstein

After Cohen shared his regret for yelling at Pippen and apologized to the Larsa Marie jewelry mogul, longtime RHOM Housewife Lisa Hochstein pointed out that Pippen wasn’t the only RHOM cast member’s he’s raised his voice with over the years.

“You screamed at me last year,” Hochstein said plainly, leading Cohen to issue another apology.

Season 5 of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ was filled with drama

The fifth season of The Real Housewives of Miami has featured plenty of tense moments between the Housewives in addition to tension between Cohen and select cast members. Dr. Nicole Martin, for example, uninvited Pippen from her engagement party by sending her a mirror in the mail calling her a fake person. Martin has also clashed with OG cast member Alexia Nepola.

The season also chronicled the behind the scenes of Hochstein’s split from her husband of over a decade, Lenny Hochstein. Their divorce was chronicled by the media in 2022, and RHOM viewers got a look at how both Lisa and Lenny were dealing with it. Lisa formed an alliance with Lenny’s mother, who was similarly shocked at how her son was behaving.