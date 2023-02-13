Who Are the Real Housewives of Miami? Everything You Need to Know About the Current Cast Members

The Real Housewives of Miami cast has been the driving force behind the show’s revival. The reality TV show aired for three seasons on Bravo from 2010 to 2013 before going off the air for nearly a decade. It returned in 2021 as a Peacock-exclusive series and featured some familiar faces, as well as some new ones. Here’s the Real Housewives of Miami cast for season 5.

Lisa Hochstein, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen, Alexia Echevarria, Andy Cohen, Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova, Adriana de Moura | Zach Dilgard/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank

Alexia Nepola

Alexia Nepola has been a part of The Real Housewives of Miami cast since the very beginning. She was a main cast member on season 1 of the series back in 2010, but took on a reduced role in season 2 following her son Frankie‘s near-fatal accident that left him with a long road to recovery. She returned as a full-time Housewife since season 3.

Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen is another Real Housewives of Miami OG, though she only appeared on the show’s first season. She returned to the series in seasons 4 and 5, which chronicled the end of her divorce proceedings with basketball star Scottie Pippen and her newly single life as a mother and entrepreneur.

Lisa Hochstein

Lisa Hochstein joined The Real Housewives of Miami cast in season 2, and has been a full-time Housewife ever since. Hochstein was married to famed Miami plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein. Season 5 of the series, which premiered in late 2022, followed Lisa as her marriage to Lenny came to an end after he began dating another woman. Lisa and Lenny’s two young children, Logan and Elle, have also been caught in the middle of the at-times nasty divorce playing out in the media for much of the past year.

Nicole Martin

Anesthesiologist Nicole Martin was one of the new additions to The Real Housewives of Miami cast when the series returned for season 4 in 2021. Her husband, Anthony Lopez, is an attorney, and the couple have a son together, Greyson.

Martin’s relationship with Lopez became the subject of criticism from people like Larsa Pippen, who felt that Martin and Lopez should’ve gotten married before having children together. Lopez eventually proposed, and Martin showed off her engagement ring at the RHOM Season 4 reunion. For their engagement party in season 5, Martin disinvited Pippen from the party with a delivery calling her “the fakest one of them all.”

Guerdy Abraira

Guerdy Abraira was another new addition to The Real Housewives of Miami cast. She joined in 2022 for its new iteration starting in season 4. The owner of Guerdy Design, Abraira is a famed wedding and event planner, deemed by Harper’s Bazaar in 2020 as the top planner in the world.

Julia Lemigova

Julia Lemigova is a former model married to famed tennis star Martina Navratilova. Her addition to The Real Housewives of Miami cast makes her just one of three LGBTQ Housewives across the franchise. Others include Braunwyn Windham of The Real Housewives of Orange County and Jenna Lyons of the revamped The Real Housewives of New York City.

‘Real Housewives of Miami’ cast members Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton are currently Friends of the Housewives

Since The Real Housewives of Miami returned after a lengthy hiatus in 2021, two former Housewives have been heavily featured in the series as friends of the Housewives: Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton. They’re joined by fellow friend of the Housewives, Kiki Barth.