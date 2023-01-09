‘RHOM’: Alexia Nepola’s Husband Todd Reveals Why He Avoided Joe Gorga From ‘RHONJ’ at BravoCon

After getting to know Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis Ruelas, Alexia and Todd Nepola from The Real Housewives of Miami recounted trying to avoid an “awkward” encounter with Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga, at BravoCon.

Alexia from RHOM knew both couples from The Real Housewives of New Jersey long before BravoCon.

She was friendly with Joe and Melissa because they used to come to South Florida for Miami Swim Week. But most recently Alexia and Todd got closer to Teresa and Luis and even attended their wedding.

Alexia and Todd from ‘RHOM’ were in an awkward position

Of course, RHONJ fans know that the Gorgas did not attend Teresa and Luis’s wedding and Alexia said running into them at BravoCon was just awkward. “I saw them at Bravo Con. They were just as nice and sweet as always,” Alexia recounted on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “I felt a little awkward because I knew the tension that was going on because I was at Teresa’s wedding and I was aware of that. But again, I just feel bad for both of them because they’re brothers and sisters and I know that that’s all they got.”

Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Marysol Patton, Alexia Nepola, Vishal Parvani, Amrit Kapai |Virginia Sherwood/Bravo via Getty Images

Todd wasn’t as familiar with Joe and Melissa and had yet to meet Joe in person. However, when the opportunity was there at BravoCon, Todd admits he froze and decided to avoid Joe. “So Steve, Marysol’s (Patton) husband, and I were at the bar and Joe Gorga was there literally 10 feet away, five feet away,” Todd recalled.

“And I was like, oh God, I can’t introduce myself to this guy,” he continued. “He knows I’m friends with his sister. I was like, can’t even say hi to him. And I never even met him before. But (Alexia) has known him and that was a long time ago.”

Why didn’t Todd approach Joe at BravoCon?

Todd didn’t want to do anything that could cause a scene at BravoCon. “He’s a real estate guy too. And coincidentally I saw a video of him trying to collect rent and it was quite comical watching him,” he said, referring to a video of Joe that went viral.

“And I said, he’s a funny guy and I know he has a comedy show, he’s probably a great guy to get to know,” Todd recounted. “But I felt awkward that if I walk up to this guy, he’s gonna say something like I know who you are, you’re friends with my sister. I was like, I’ll just avoid this situation because I know he could have a temper like me. So I said forget it, I’ll just mind my own business. I will just wait at the bar with Steve.”

Alexia from ‘RHOM’ wishes Teresa, Joe, and Melissa would find peace

Alexia said the ongoing feud between Teresa, Joe, and Melissa puts people in the middle of their drama. “I may not like what is happening between you two and I’m not gonna play peacemaker because I don’t like to interfere with family situations like that,” she said.

“But I would hear both of them out, and at the end I would give them the advice that I would give anybody that I love and care for, which is like, you know, life is too short,” she said. “Your parents are no longer here, your parents are in heaven and they’re hurting to see both of you not being together brothers and sisters, and doing this to each other.”

“I know my parents, that’s all they wanted all their lives was for like me and my brothers and sisters to get along and they would always tell us, you’re gonna lose us and who you have is your brother and sister,” she shared.