Dr. Nicole Martin Says ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Helped Her Address This ‘Elephant in the Room’

The Real Housewives of Miami first premiered in 2011 and ran for three seasons. After an eight-year hiatus, RHOM returned for a fourth season in December 2021. The OG Miami housewives are Lisa Hochstein, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Adriana de Moura, and Larsa Pippen. Newer additions are Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira, and Dr. Nicole Martin, with Kiki Barth as a “friend.”

The latest season 5 has plenty of drama and fights between the women. It also delves into their personal lives, including marital and family issues.

Nicole has been open about her difficult relationship with her father.

Nicole Martin’s relationship with her father

Dr. Nicole Martin is a board-certified anesthesiologist at the Lennar Foundation Medical Center. She is engaged to Anthony Lopez, an insurance claim attorney in Miami. The couple has a 3-year-old son, Greyson.

Nicole has been very honest about her past family problems. Her father was arrested for money laundering when she was young. Her mom had to keep the family together with little money. Seeing her mom struggle as a child pushed her to become a successful adult. She calls her mom her “hero.”

RHOM season 4 showed Nicole’s troubled relationship with her dad. She has had a hard time forgiving him for the past, and his present behavior did not help the situation. They tried to meet, but she accused him of being drunk when he arrived. She also did not approve of his new girlfriend or any of the women he dated.

Nicole Martin discusses the ‘elephant in the room’

Nicole and castmate Guerdy recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. During a segment, a fan wrote in and asked, “Since the season has wrapped, has any forward progress been made in regard to your relationship with your dad?”

Nicole and Andy referred to a “big moment” coming in the finale. “Viewers will get to see our therapy sessions and journey through this,” she explained. “But yes, we are in a much better place.”

They then spoke about how the doctor credited the show with helping her with her dad. “I feel like it was an elephant in the room for years and because of the show, we kind of had to face that our relationship wasn’t ideal and we had to talk about things and we ultimately ended up in therapy, and I don’t think I would have done that if I hadn’t been nudged.”

Who would have thought that the Real Housewives would be credited with helping a relationship?

What else is happening in the current season of ‘Real Housewives of Miami’?

Real Housewives of Miami season 5 is now streaming on Peacock, where you can also catch up on seasons 1-4.

This season’s big feud is between Adriana and Alexia, Marysol, and Larissa. When asked, Guerdy said that Adriana was “really going through it.”

We also see Lisa’s divorce from Lenny Hochstein play out in front of the cameras.

The reunion has already been filmed, and Nicole said it’s not to be missed.