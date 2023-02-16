Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Comes for Lenny Hochstein From ‘RHOM’: ‘I Want to Light That Blockhead on Fire’

Lala Kent from Vanderpump Rules is a fierce supporter of Lisa Hochstein from The Real Housewives of Miami. Lisa’s divorce from husband Lenny Hochstein recently sparked some fighting words from Lala about the RHOM former husband.

After enduring a painful breakup with Randall Emmett, Lala is especially supportive of Lisa. Lala believes that Randall cheated on her and Lenny cheated on Lisa.

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent likes to troll Lenny Hochstein from ‘RHOM’

Lala appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen which is when a fan asked if she was in touch with Lisa and wondered what her thoughts were on their divorce.

“I am in touch with her,” Lala said on the WWHL After Show. Lisa revealed on a previous WWHL that she and Lala had connected. They didn’t know each other beforehand, but Kent said, “I was just sensitive to her situation. So I reached out to her and we go back and forth.”

“And … I mean, I wanna light that blockhead on fire,” Lala said about Lenny. “But … I can’t. So I just do it over Instagram like a troll (laughs).”

Lala and Lisa are both dealing with custody battles

Lisa revealed on WWHL that she and Lala connected because they are both dealing with child custody battles. “Lala Kent, she reached out to me the other day,” Lisa told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “She’s going through it with a custody battle, and she’s like, ‘Anytime you need someone to talk to…’”

Another Bravoleb who Lisa connected with is Cynthia Bailey from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Cynthia is also going through a divorce from Mike Hill. “Cynthia was so great at BravoCon,” the RHOM cast member continued. “It’s like we all kind of know each other, even though we haven’t met, [because] we all watch each other’s shows.”

Lisa added, “A lot of people said there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and when you get to the other side, it’s going to be amazing. Slowly, slowly, I’m getting there.”

Lisa and Lenny’s divorce plays out on ‘RHOM’

The breakdown of Lisa and Lenny’s marriage is playing out on the latest season of RHOM. Lenny was caught in a hot mic moment discussing how he planned to leave Lisa. An explosive encounter between Lisa and Lenny’s girlfriend at a nightclub also played out this season, plus several bizarre phone exchanges between the former couple.

Dr. Nicole Martin from RHOM told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that the entire cast rallied around Lisa this season. “I think it was really hard for all of us to watch Lisa’s marriage kind of unravel. It was happening in real-time, you know? It wasn’t like, oh, this happened months ago let me tell you about it. No, this is happening this morning and here I am at lunch crying to you about it,” she said.

“So it was very raw, very fresh. The emotions are so heartfelt,” she continued. “Alexia just got married last year. Larsa (Pippen) just got divorced. Guerdy’s (Abraira) been married for 25 years. I just got engaged. You got all these women who are in different points of their lives but can all relate to what she’s going through.”