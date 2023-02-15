‘RHOM’: Lisa Hochstein Owes Legal Team Over $85K Amid Divorce From Lenny Hochstein

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami has given viewers an inside look at Lisa Hochstein’s divorce from Lenny Hochstein. The messy divorce has played out on screen and in the media for much of the past year.

Lisa Hochstein | Charles Sykes/Bravo

Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein got married in 2009

Lisa and Lenny Hochstein first started dating in 2007. They got engaged in 2008 and tied the knot in October 2009.

In 2012, Lisa Hochstein joined The Real Housewives of Miami in its second season. Lenny, a prominent plastic surgeon in Miami, made appearances on the series.

The Real Housewives of Miami went off the air in 2013 but was revived nearly a decade later on Peacock. The rebooted version of the show contained some cast members from the original series, including Lisa, as well as some new faces.

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami, which aired from late 2022 through early 2023, followed Lisa as she learned of her husband’s infidelity and the subsequent collapse of their marriage.

Lisa Hochstein owes over $85,000 in legal bills for her divorce proceedings

Lisa has hired a team of attorneys to represent her as she goes through her divorce from Lenny. In February 2023, Page Six learned from court documents that Lisa owes her legal team more than $85,000 un unpaid fees.

In the documents, attorney Paul Leinoff claimed that the reality star owes $49,171.48 for “legal fees, costs and suit monies due to Leinoff & Lemos, P.A.” He also wrote that Lisa owes another $35,841.90 to accounting firm Kaufman Rossin & Co. for their services as well. The total of $85,013.38 will also accrue interest. She began running up her debt since April 2022 when she first had the team on retainer.

The legal and accounting firms request in the court documents that Lisa pay the money she owes with anything that she ultimately receives in a settlement from Lenny.

“As is customary in divorce proceedings, there is a hearing scheduled in April to determine who’s responsible for the legal fees,” a representative for Lisa told Page Six. “As of now, Lenny is not giving the support that is customary in this situation.” For her part, Lisa has claimed in court documents that she could no longer afford to buy diapers or food for their children because Lenny had cut off her credit cards.

Lisa Hochstein’s divorce has played out on ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami started out with Lisa celebrating the seemingly good status of her marriage and her family. But she was blindsided when Lenny came to her saying he wanted a divorce, and that he would begin dating other women while Lisa and their children were still in the house.

Amid the divorce, Lisa has had Lenny’s mother Marina by her side. Her ex-mother-in-law hasn’t been immune from Lenny Hochstein’s outbursts: he tried to kick his mother and his children out of the house while Lisa was out of town just so he could bring a girl into the home.