‘RHOM’: Nicole Martin Spills Details on Her Destination Wedding With Fiancé Anthony Lopez: ‘Something Fun’

Dr. Nicole Martin joined The Real Housewives of Miami when Peacock rebooted the show in 2021 after nearly a decade off the air. The board-certified anesthesiologist has been in a relationship with attorney Anthony Lopez since 2015, and during her time on the show, Martin and Lopez got engaged. But the successful couple isn’t rushing into tying the knot just yet, ensuring that they get married in their absolute dream wedding.

Anthony Lopez and Nicole Martin | Aaron Davidson/Peacock

Nicole Martin and Anthony Lopez got engaged in 2021

On season 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami, Martin’s marital status became a topic of conversation amongst the other Housewives. Martin wasn’t concerned with marrying her longtime partner Anthony Lopez, insisting that their love is stronger than a piece of paper or a ring.

On Dec. 31, 2021, Lopez popped the question while they were on vacation together in Aspen. “We’ve talked about marriage before. I think we both knew it would happen one day. I just didn’t know that day was coming so soon,” Martin told People magazine after the proposal. “It was a total surprise!”

“It was simple and private, and nothing short of perfect,” she continued. “It was early morning on New Year’s Eve and we just woke up. We were cuddling in bed, watching the sun start to rise and glisten on the snow.”

“Anthony isn’t the most emotional person, but out of nowhere he started sharing some really beautiful sentiments about our lives and relationship — honestly he kind of lost me at this point, because my heart started racing as I realized what was coming, and all I could think was, ‘Oh my god, oh my God … is this really happening right now?!’” she recounted. “The next thing I hear is him say, ‘I don’t want another year to go by without making sure you know that I love you, and I want to spend forever with you.’ And just when I thought my mind was blown, he pulls out the most stunning ring.”

Martin showed off her jewelry on the season 4 reunion of RHOM, filmed just a few weeks after the engagement.

Nicole Martin wants to do ‘something fun’ for her wedding outside the country

Over a year later, Martin and Lopez are taking it slow when it comes to planning their wedding, as they want it to be just perfect. But rather than celebrate in Miami, Martin wants to take the party to some other sunny locale.

“I just love the idea of the destination wedding vibe. In Miami, you get married, you’ve got four hours, and the party’s over. But when you travel, you’ve got a welcome night, then you have a day party, then the night party, and it’s four or five days where you really get to enjoy your people,” she explained to People magazine in February 2023.

She revealed that they’ve “thrown around the idea” of having their nuptials in Saint Barths, Greece, and Saint-Tropez. But what matters the most to the couple is that they have “something fun.” A date and a location have yet to be picked.

They have a son together

In February 2018, Martin gave birth to her first child, a son named Greyson. Martin and Lopez have been raising their son together in Miami, prompting discussion amongst other Housewives — and Andy Cohen — about having a child out of wedlock. “[We’ve] always been the type of couple that likes to do things on our own accord,” Martin told People.

“People are like, ‘OK, you get engaged, you get married, then you have a kid.’ We were like, ‘Oh, f*** it. We’re going to have a kid,’ and then we were like, ‘We’re never going to get married, and he’s like, ‘You know what? Screw it. Let’s get engaged,'” she said honestly.