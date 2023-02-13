‘RHOM’: A Look Back at Nicole Martin and Anthony Lopez’s Intimate Engagement

The Real Housewives of Miami welcomed anesthesiologist Nicole Martin to its cast when the series was revived on Peacock in 2021 after an eight-year hiatus. In her first season on the show, her relationship with attorney Anthony Lopez became fodder for criticism, as she wasn’t married or engaged while the two raised their son Greyson together. By the end of the season, Martin and Lopez were engaged, and their engagement party the following season was similarly a source of drama.

Anthony Lopez and Nicole Martin | Aaron Davidson/Peacock

Nicole Martin and Anthony Lopez were dating for years before getting engaged

Nicole Martin and Anthony Lopez first met in Las Vegas in 2015 and began a romantic relationship shortly thereafter. On New Year’s Eve 2021, Lopez proposed to Martin while they were on vacation in Aspen with their son Greyson, kicking off 2022 with a bang.

“We’ve talked about marriage before. I think we both knew it would happen one day. I just didn’t know that day was coming so soon,” Martin told People magazine after the proposal. “It was a total surprise!”

“It was simple and private, and nothing short of perfect,” she continued. “It was early morning on New Year’s Eve and we just woke up. We were cuddling in bed, watching the sun start to rise and glisten on the snow.”

“Anthony isn’t the most emotional person, but out of nowhere he started sharing some really beautiful sentiments about our lives and relationship — honestly he kind of lost me at this point, because my heart started racing as I realized what was coming, and all I could think was, ‘Oh my god, oh my God … is this really happening right now?!'” she recalled. “The next thing I hear is him say, ‘I don’t want another year to go by without making sure you know that I love you, and I want to spend forever with you.’ And just when I thought my mind was blown, he pulls out the most stunning ring.”

Nicole Martin and Anthony Lopez’s engagement was a part of ‘RHOM’

Martin and Lopez’s engagement took place after filming for Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami wrapped, but the reunion had not yet been filmed. Martin addressed the engagement at the reunion and showed off her ring.

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami followed Martin and her engagement to Lopez, including their engagement party bash to celebrate the occasion. But the couple is in no rush to walk down the aisle, as they have yet to set a wedding date.

Larsa Pippen’s issue with Nicole not being married

During the reunion, the Housewives also addressed a comment made by Larsa Pippen about Martin having a child out of wedlock. The following season, cameras followed Martin and Lopez — along with the rest of the show’s cast — at their official engagement party. But before the party took place, Martin disinvited Pippen from coming, sending a mirror in the mail and calling her fake.

Martin and Pippen’s tension didn’t just involve the status of Martin’s relationship. Martin seemingly judged Pippen in Season 4 for running an OnlyFans account, which has earned the reality star hundreds of thousands of dollars.