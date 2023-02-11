‘RHOM’: How Larsa Pippen Would Feel if Her Kids Wanted to Join OnlyFans

The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was a part of the show’s first season back in 2010, and returned for the revived Peacock series in 2021 for its fourth season. On Season 4 of RHOM, some of the Housewives express discomfort at Larsa having her own OnlyFans account where she posts photos and videos for thousands of paying followers. When it comes to the idea of her four children joining the platform, she has specific thoughts about how she would feel.

Larsa Pippen | Charles Sykes/Bravo

Larsa Pippen has an OnlyFans page

Like many other celebrities, Larsa Pippen launched an OnlyFans account to share non-nude photos of herself for all those willing to pay. Though OnlyFans isn’t exclusively a NSFW website, the platform has become the go-to destination for those looking to make money off photos and videos of themselves.

Season 4 of RHOM highlighted Pippen running her OnlyFans page, taking photos of her feet to post. In a December 2022 interview with Page Six, she admitted that her father learned about what the website was — and needless to say, he wasn’t too pleased.

“My dad doesn’t even know what OnlyFans is. He just heard about it from someone, and he didn’t like it. It’s deterred me from going on the app as much as I normally would have,” she said. “But I love OnlyFans. It’s an amazing platform. I think it’s great that you can have a real relationship with your fans and your followers.”

“My foot pics are killing it,” she added. “I post a lot of photos of my feet on OnlyFans and people seem to love my feet.”

Larsa Pippen would be fine if her kids wanted to join OnlyFans

Pippen’s OnlyFans page has been a lucrative venture for the Larsa Marie jewelry entrepreneur. She told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she made “probably like $200,000 … within, like, two weeks from the same person.” She told Access that at one point she was making $10,000 a day.

“I’m not surprised [people keep mentioning OnlyFans],” she told Cohen. “I think a lot of people are just curious about the platform [and] what it’s really about.” She added that she was a “pioneer” for celebrities on the platform. When speaking to The Daily Dish, she explained just how in-demand her posts are: “I’m at the top 0.01 percent of influencers on there.”

Pippen’s four kids Scotty Jr., Sophia, Preston, and Justin are beginning their own lives and launching their own careers. When asked how she would feel if one of them wanted to join OnlyFans, she was honest with her answer. “That’s fine,” she said. “It’s a mainstream platform. I’m okay with that.”

Other celebrities with OnlyFans

Pippen is hardly the only celebrity to be making money on OnlyFans. In fact, she’s not the only star of a Real Housewives series with one: Denise Richards, Sonja Morgan, and Dorinda Medley all have their own accounts.

Among those stars with OnlyFans accounts are Iggy Azalea, Carmen Electra, Bhad Bhabie, Cardi B, Tyler Posey, Bella Thorne, Shea Couleé, Tyga, Blac Chyna, Tana Mongeau, Amber Rose, Austin Mahone, Jordyn Woods, DJ Khaled, and Fat Joe. The presence of celebrities on the platform has led to backlash from sex workers who rely on the platform for their income.