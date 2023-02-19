‘RHOM’: What Does Nicole Martin’s Fiancé Anthony Lopez Do for a Living?

Nicole Martin is a recent addition to the cast of The Real Housewives of Miami, but the anesthesiologist has found herself in plenty of disagreements with her fellow Housewives. One point of contention after she first joined the show was her relationship with Anthony Lopez and their young son, Greyson.

Anthony Lopez and Nicole Martin | Aaron Davidson/Peacock

Nicole Martin joined ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ in 2021

The Real Housewives of Miami first aired on Bravo from 2010 to 2013. The show went off the air for nearly a decade before being brought back on Peacock in 2021.

The rebooted version of The Real Housewives of Miami featured some familiar faces from the show’s first three seasons, as well as some new additions to the mix. Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, and Alexia Nepola all returned as full-time Housewives, while former Housewives Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton make frequent appearances as friends of the Housewives.

Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova, and Guerdy Abraira were added to the show’s cast in Season 4 and continue to be fixtures on the series. Lemigova is a former beauty pageant winner married to tennis star Martina Navratilova, and Abraira is a world-renowned event planner. Martin is a board-certified anesthesiologist, making her the second medical professional to be a part of The Real Housewives of Miami after Season 2 featured dentist Karent Sierra.

Anthony Lopez is an attorney

Nicole Martin’s appearances on The Real Housewives of Miami sometimes also featured her partner, Anthony Lopez. The couple first started dating in 2015, and welcomed a son together named Greyson a few years later. They never tied the knot, however, leading to questions from fellow Housewives like Larsa Pippen about how official her relationship can be if it wasn’t legally recognized.

Lopez himself is no stranger to the legal world. According to his LinkedIn profile, Lopez has his own law firm and is a partner at Marin, Elijaiek, & Lopez, PL. Lopez is also a successful insurance claim lawyer with his own company, Your Insurance Attorney, which he launched in 2005.

Lopez has other hobbies and passions besides his work as an attorney. Seasons 4 and 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami showcased one other area where Lopez loves to spend his time: in the air. He’s a licensed pilot and has flown his small plane for small outings with Martin to dinner in another city, and even flew the Housewives to the Florida Keys for a girls’ trip.

Lopez has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Gossip Next Door.

Martin and Lopez got engaged in 2021

Lopez and Martin’s relationship became the subject of criticism from fellow Housewives such as Larsa Pippen. Some even pressed Lopez about not being married to Martin.

In December 2021, after filming for Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami wrapped, Lopez proposed to Martin while on vacation in Aspen with their son. Martin showed off the ring in the Season 4 reunion, filmed just a few weeks later, and Season 5 of the show gave an inside look at the couple’s engagement party.