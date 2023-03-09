‘RHOM’: Lisa Hochstein Couldn’t Get out of Bed Some Days Amid Divorce — but Found the Strength to Film

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami has given viewers a behind-the-scenes look at Lisa and Lenny Hochstein’s divorce. Lisa struggles to get back on her feet and co-parent her children while Lenny is out of the house with a new girlfriend. But despite her sadness at the end of her marriage, Hochstein picked herself up to appear on camera for RHOM.

Lisa Hochstein | Charles Sykes/Bravo

Lisa and Lenny Hochstein started their divorce in May 2022

Lisa Hochstein was in the middle of filming season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami when news of her divorce first made headlines. RHOM producers were alerted to Lenny’s desire to split from Lisa when they discovered hot mic audio from Lenny declaring his plans to be single.

Cameras then captured the tense relationship that Lisa and Lenny had following their initial split. Lenny eventually moved out of their house as he began dating his new girlfriend, Austrian model Katharina Mazepa. Since then, they’ve worked to co-parent their two children, Logan and Elle, as harmoniously as possible.

Lisa Hochstein filmed the show during her divorce

Having to put yourself out there on national TV in the middle of one of the most trying times in a person’s life would be difficult for anyone. Still, Lisa was a trooper and wanted to use her voice as her husband continued to speak out in the media.

“There were days when I couldn’t get out of bed, but the show goes on and life goes on,” Lisa told OK! Magazine of the aftermath. “I’m in mid-season filming, having no idea this was going to happen. But I kept on filming and telling my story. I tried to do it with as much grace as I could considering this happened with two little babies.”

Lisa had good days and bad days in the early period of her split, and sometimes had to peel herself out of bed to be a parent and film the show.

“I didn’t know I had that strength within me. There’s times where I’m in bed in the fetal position crying about these things. I’m human, we have these moments. I’m just trying to be as strong as I can for my kids because I don’t want them to see that,” she said. “I don’t want my daughter and my son to understand at their young age what’s happening right now.”

Both Lisa and Lenny are in new relationships

Lenny filed for divorce from Lisa in May 2022. That same month, he confirmed his relationship with Mazepa to Us Weekly. “It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced,” he said. “This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

Lisa, meanwhile, has moved on and is dating entrepreneur Jody Glidden. She told Entertainment Tonight in March 2023 about how much her love life has improved.

“I guess it’s sort of out of the bag,” she said. “Yeah, I’m dating. I’m dating this guy. He’s a great guy. He’s been super supportive of me .”

“[He] has empathy, he cares,” she continued. “[He] wants to motivate me to do better, be my best. So, it’s a lot of things that I’m not used to dealing with or used to having from my previous relationship.”