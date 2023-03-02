‘RHOM’ Star Lisa Hochstein Blasts Ex Lenny After He Posts a New Pic With the Other Woman

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein’s estranged husband Lenny Hochstein is at it again. The couple made their separation public last spring, but that was just the start of their messy split. Not only have they engaged in a tumultuous legal battle, but Lisa is also dealing with Lenny’s new girlfriend.

Shortly after their announcement, Lenny was spotted hanging out with model and influencer Katharina Mazepa. And now Lisa is putting Lenny on blast after he posted a new pic with the other woman.

Lisa Hochstein | Jeff Daly/Peacock

‘RHOM’ star Lisa Hochstein slams her ex-hubby for posting a pic of his girlfriend

In a recent post on his Instagram account, Lenny shared a photo of himself posing with his current girlfriend, Katharina, an Austrian fashion model who now calls Miami her home.

The pair snapped the photo at a wedding and wore their finest attire for the event. Lenny donned a fresh suit while Katharina posed in a long black dress with a thigh-high slit. As a side note, this is the same dress that Katharina wore a year ago when she was still with her now ex-husband, as you can clearly see on this Instagram post from byewighellodrama.

Lisa was quick to share a comment about the photos, which Lenny promptly deleted. In fact, the lack of negative comments on the post (and the account in general) make it seem like deleting comments is a regular occurrence for the pair.

Luckily, fans screenshotted Lisa’s note and shared it on Instagram.

“They spend most of their lives Deleting comments,” Lisa stated. “I wish we wouldn’t give that thing the screen time she so desperately craves.”

The lowdown on ‘RHOM’ star’s messy divorce

Lisa and Lenny exchanged vows in October 2009, and later became parents to Logan and Elle in July 2015 and September 2019, respectively. Fast forward to November 2022, the RHOM star made allegations that she couldn’t afford the essentials for her kids after Lenny stopped providing financial support during their tumultuous split.

Lenny, on the other hand, has denied the accusations leveled against him. In court documents secured by Us Magazine, Lenny claimed that Lisa’s requests for excessive temporary support were monotonous and repetitive, despite him already providing for the family’s financial needs.

Lisa, meanwhile, is not looking forward to watching the drama play out in the current season of the Real Housewives of Miami. Last fall at BravoCon, Lisa admitted that she let her emotions get the better of her in front of the cameras.

“I’m dreading it ’cause I wasn’t expecting it, and I was a mess. Like, I couldn’t control my emotions,” Lisa explained. “When the viewers tune in, they will see [that] I was just … I wasn’t myself. Nobody recognized me. I didn’t recognize me.”

A look at Lisa Hochstein’s reaction to Lenny’s hot mic moment

Amid all of their divorce drama, things heated up after Lenny was caught telling a friend that he was about to single months before he separated from Lisa. He also confessed that he was no longer staying in the same bed as the RHOM star because he “would be cheating” on the person he truly cares about.

In an interview with People, Lisa shared her thoughts on the hot mic moment and revealed that it was very difficult to watch. Not only did Lenny’s words sting, but Lisa also felt like he showed no remorse over his actions.

“That was the hardest thing to watch,” Lisa shared. “I was in disbelief. He almost said like there was a smirk on his face. There was no remorse for those words that came out of his mouth. Almost like he was gloating to his friend — like it was a joke; like our whole marriage was a joke.”

New episodes of the Real Housewives of Miami drop Thursdays on Peacock.