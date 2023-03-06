‘RHOM’: Lisa Hochstein on How She and Lenny Are Co-Parenting so Far

Lisa Hochstein joined The Real Housewives of Miami in 2011 and has been a part of the show since then, including when Peacock rebooted the show in 2021. Throughout that time, fans have gotten an inside look at Hochstein’s life with her (now ex-) husband, plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein, and their journey to having a family together. Now that they’ve parted ways, the two prominent Miami faces are working through their divorce while co-parenting their two children.

Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein | Larry Marano/Getty Images

Lisa and Lenny Hochstein have 2 kids together

A decade ago, RHOM viewers saw as Lisa Hochstein struggled with having a child and wanting to raise a family with her husband Lenny. In the time the show was off the air, the couple welcomed two children together via surrogate.

Their son, Logan, was born in 2015, while their daughter Elle was born in 2019.

How Lisa and Lenny Hochstein are co-parenting amid their divorce

While the deterioration of their relationship has played out on camera, Lisa hasn’t wanted to keep Lenny from his children.

“If anything, I encourage their father to be around them,” she told Entertainment Tonight in March 2023. “He’s here almost every other day. I never try to stop him from coming over. He comes over always unannounced. I have no idea if he is going to be here when I show up. I don’t know if he is going to be in this bedroom where I sleep. He has his own living space, his own rental, and I have never tried to alienate my kids.”

Lisa went on to describe how their daughter daughter Elle, now 3, has picked up on the fact that her parents aren’t getting along anymore.

“If she sees Lenny walk in, and she sees me in the same room, she’ll ask us to hug,” Lisa said, “so it’s kind of like, she understands that we’re not communicating, or acknowledging each other in a room. So that’s interesting, that a 3-year-old would would notice that.”

“It just gets really awkward,” she added. “We just kind of smile at each other. But, we typically don’t hug.”

“Hopefully, one day, maybe Lenny and I could be amicable and co-parent amicably,” Lisa concluded. “I think that would benefit the kids. The most important thing to me is that the kids thrive, you know? We have to be together for the rest of our lives. We have to know each other for the rest of our lives because of the kids. So it’s just in the best interest of both of us to try to like work this out and not keep having the press weigh in, and people weigh in on this messy, ugly divorce.”

Lenny Hochstein is dating Katharina Mazepa, and Lisa is dating Jody Glidden

In May 2022, Lenny confirmed to Us Weekly that he was dating Austrian model Katharina Mazepa. “It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced,” he said. “This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

Lisa has also moved on, dating entrepreneur Jody Glidden. She told ET in March 2023 that she’s already feeling much better in her everyday life and her love life.

“I guess it’s sort of out of the bag,” she said. “Yeah, I’m dating. I’m dating this guy. He’s a great guy. He’s been super supportive of me .”

“[He] has empathy, he cares,” she continued. “[He] wants to motivate me to do better, be my best. So, it’s a lot of things that I’m not used to dealing with or used to having from my previous relationship.”