‘RHOM’: Who Is Lenny Hochstein’s New Girlfriend, Katharina Mazepa?

Lisa Hochstein has been a part of The Real Housewives of Miami for over a decade, and for most of that time, she was married to famed Miami plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein. Season 5 of RHOM, airing in 2022 and 2023, chronicled Lisa discovering that Lenny wanted a divorce and his subsequent leaving the house to begin dating a new girlfriend. Lenny himself confirmed his relationship with Katharina Mazepa, herself over a decade younger than Lisa.

Lenny Hochstein and Lisa Hochstein | Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Lenny and Lisa Hochstein are getting a divorce

Prior to her leaning that her husband wanted a divorce, Lisa Hochstein believed that her marriage was in good standing. She even had a “good vibes” party at her home to celebrate the perceived state of her union with Lenny. But during that party, RHOM producers overheard Lenny on a hot mic revealing that he planned to split from Lisa.

Halfway through the show’s fifth season, Lisa realized that her marriage was over. Lenny confronted her behind closed doors and told her he wanted a divorce. Lenny officially filed for divorce in May 2022, and their legal battle is ongoing.

Lenny Hochstein’s girlfriend is Katharina Mazepa

In the midst of his filing for divorce, Lenny was romantically linked to Austrian model Katharina Mazepa. The 27-year-old former Miss Vienna moved to Miami to further her modeling career.

Lenny told Us Weekly about his relationship with Mazepa in May 2022. “It is true that I am seeing Katharina but none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced,” Lenny said. “This is a very difficult time and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

Mazepa holds a degree in environmental engineering from the University of Vienna and appeared in the reality series The Hills: New Beginnings.

Katharina Mazepa said she’s not the reason for Lenny and Lisa’s divorce

Mazepa, 27, is herself a divorcée. The Vienna native told Page Six in May 2022 that her relationship with Lenny came about after both she and him had split from their spouses.

“The reality is that both Lenny and I have been separated from our spouses for a while and are both going through divorces. I was informed Lisa was fully aware that he was going out with me,” Mazepa said. “In fact, he is going to great lengths to protect his family and do right by everyone involved in this difficult process.”

“We both started seeing each other after we had both separated from our spouses,” she added.

According to a representative for the multilingual model, Mazepa and Lenny’s divorces provided them something to bond over. “Katharina made Lenny aware that she herself was navigating a divorce, and he made her aware that he was currently going through a separation and divorce as well,” a publicist told Page Six. “They are in the early stages of getting to know each other. They are both going through similar circumstances, and together they bonded over navigating their own divorces from their recent first date.”