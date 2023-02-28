Mary Cosby Spotted Filming ‘RHOSLC’ Season 4 — and Fans Have Some Questions for Bravo

A familiar face is returning to the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City this season. Credible sources have confirmed that Mary Cosby will be appearing in season 4 of RHOSLC, though her role will be slightly diminished this time around.

Mary, of course, dealt with a fair share of drama during her time on the hit reality show – from her problematic “Mexican thug” comment to dealing with Jennie Nguyen’s mockery of the Black Lives Matter movement. While many viewers will be happy to hear any updates on the casting front, fans have some burning questions for Bravo.

Former ‘RHOSLC’ star Mary Cosby | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Mary Cosby spotted filming for season 4 of ‘RHOSLC’

Filming for season 4 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is officially underway and fans can undoubtedly expect some major drama to ensue. Although Bravo hasn’t officially announced the cast for the new season, an inside source told Bravo and Cocktails that Mary has already spent time in front of the cameras.

“Mary filmed for RHOSLC today,” the source revealed.

RHOSLC fans were quick to chime in on the shocking news. Unfortunately for Bravo, not everyone is happy about the decision to bring Mary back. In fact, one fan wrote in the comments section that they are “really disappointed” by the move, while another added that having Mary return is flat out “irresponsible.”

“Good TV sure but it’s because Mary is unhinged and obviously mentally unwell (and let’s just say it, a cult leader…) Anything for ratings,” the viewer added.

The casting news comes after inside sources warned fans that Bravo was looking to shake things up in season 4 of RHOSLC. Fans clearly aren’t happy about Mary’s return, but there’s no doubt that she’ll bring the drama this season.

The former ‘RHOSLC’ star will reportedly return as a ‘friend’ in season 4

Considering the initial reaction to Mary’s comeback, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans will be happy to hear that she is not a full-time cast member this season.

A source told Page Six that Mary is only going to appear in a couple of scenes and will be considered a “friend” of Meredith Marks this year. The source also revealed that it was Mary’s decision to return, despite all of the drama surrounding her exit.

As fans will recall, Mary left in season 2 following Jennie’s racist comments about Black Lives Matter. Although Bravo was quick to let Jennie go, sources claim that Mary opted out of season 3 in order to deal with “a lot of trauma” related to her former co-star.

Unfortunately, Mary’s time on RHOSLC was not without a good share of drama. Apart from her beef with Jennie, Mary found herself on the hot seat after she took aim at Jen Shah.

At the time, Mary called out Jen for being “heartless” before comparing her to a “Mexican thug,” a comment that left Lisa Barlow (and fans alike) in shock.

After a good amount of outrage on social media, Mary came out and apologized for her comments. Taking to Instagram, Mary admitted that she “used poor judgment” and could have worded things differently.

“I was not trying to single out the Mexican culture. I am African American and I know racism first hand,” she shared. “I’ve lived it daily my entire life.”

Bravo has not announced when season 4 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will premiere.