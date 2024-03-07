Mary J. Blige is speaking out after divorce and hardship. The Queen of R&B looks stronger and more radiant than ever before.

The Queen of R&B is looking gorgeous in her 53rd year. Mary J. Blige has been stepping out lately to promote her Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit, which will take place May 10-12 in New York City. As she spreads the word, the “What’s the 411?” singer looks strong and lean herself.

Mary J. Blige onstage at URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black on January 20, 2024 | 1st photo: Derek White/Getty Images for TV One; 2nd photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

The last time hip-hop fans saw Blige was at the Urban One Honors: Best in Black in late January. The nine-time Grammy Award winner received the 2024 Entertainment Icon during the special ceremony. She wore elbow-length gloves and a skintight black gown that emphasized her curves as she accepted the honor.

“I want to do something I’ve never done before in my life and never thought I could ever do, and that is say ‘thank you’ to myself,” she stated before pausing (via Majic). “I’m not ‘gon cry … I want to thank myself for having the fortitude to wake up and say, ‘Let go and let God.'”

Mary J. Blige on March 6, 2024 in NYC | MEGA/GC Images

After an emotional and rewarding start to 2024, Blige was back in black on March 6 as she entered studios to promote her Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit. The “Family Affair” singer wore a crocodile patent jacket and matching shorts with gold buttons. She pulled her blonde hair back into a high bun and showed off her gorgeous legs with sheer hosiery.

Mary J. Blige outside NBC Studios on March 06, 2024 in New York City | Raymond Hall/GC Images

The Melodies by MJB founder wore aviator eyewear, diamond statement rings, and large gold hoops to complete her look. Worth approximately $20 million, Blige carried a black patent leather crocodile Hermès Birkin bag as she strode into the studio.

Mary J. Blige on March 6, 2024 | Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images

After going through a divorce in 2018, Blige epitomizes a strong woman. The Savannah, Georgia native was married to Martin “Kendu” Isaacs for five years before they called it quits, citing irreconcilable differences. She explained on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna how this inspired her 2023 song, “Still Believe in Love” (via Yahoo Finance).

“Because I believe in love for myself, I’m not going to give up on love,” Blige told viewers. “I’m not going to let a bad relationship or a bad marriage stop me from having a good life and having romance and getting the hugs that I want and the desire and kisses.”

CBS Mornings co-hosts, Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, Nate Burleson, and Vladimir Duthiers with Mary J. Blige on March 6, 2024 | Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images

Blige also stopped by CBS Mornings to chat with Gayle King and her team. The Mudbound actor elaborated on how she learned to love and be strong for herself. “I was trying to believe in something other than what I was living in and dealing with, and that’s hate, self-hate, you know? I started this journey during that marriage that sparked the lyrics for ‘Good Morning Gorgeous,’ and that’s the love for myself.”

Mary J. Blige at the 2023 Strength of a Woman Summit in Atlanta | Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit

Blige will spread the love at her Strength of a Woman Summit. The 2022 Billboard Icon Award winner looked radiant at last year’s event as she wore a denim two-piece set with wavy hair and diamond jewelry. She told stories and gave advice to attendees who were entertained by popular music artists.

The 2024 summit will feature Jill Scott, Tiffany Haddish, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, and 50 Cent.

Mary J. Blige as Special Guest Judge for Strength of a Woman “Purpose Ball: Bridging the Gap” | 1st photo: Derek White/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit; 2nd photo: Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit

The CBS Mornings team asked how Blige feels about her life. She stated, “I’m in love. I believe I deserve a good relationship with myself and a partner. When you believe it, it comes to you like that.”

We certainly wish Blige the best as she looks forward to a promising future in music and love. You can get tickets to Strength of a Woman Summit 2024 here.