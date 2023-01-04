‘Matilda the Musical’: Emma Thompson’s Transformation for the Netflix Movie Took Over 3 Hours Every Day

Originally penned as a children’s novel by British author Roald Dahl, Matilda first hit the bookshelves in 1988, becoming an instant classic. Its 1996 film adaptation was a big hit. Fans were thrilled when it was turned into a musical in 2010, which has run on Broadway in New York and London’s West End.

Recently, Matilda the Musical was released as a screenplay, which hit Netflix on Christmas Day in 2022. The largely British cast includes award-winning actor Emma Thompson, who admitted that transforming into her character was a lengthy ordeal.

Emma Thompson becomes Miss Trunchbull

One of the main characters in Matilda, Agatha Trunchull, is an abusive headmistress of Matilda’s school and the story’s main antagonist. In the book, she is described as “more like a rather eccentric and bloodthirsty follower of the stag-hounds than the headmistress of a nice school for children.” Miss Trunchbull is fierce and cold, constantly scaring the students and teachers.

Emma Thompson stepped into the role of Miss Trunchball, and her performance was phenomenal. However, it took a lot of effort to transform the beautiful and glamorous actress into a fierce, hideous tyrant. In fact, Thompson said she spent over three hours getting ready each day, according to Variety.

To turn Thompson into Trunchbull, the makeup and wardrobe departments had to apply multiple facial prosthetics and padding. She also had to slip into a special bodysuit and wear weighted underwear and a chest piece.

The makeup and wardrobe departments did a fantastic job. Thompson looks unrecognizable in the film, and she described it to Entertainment Weekly as “an out-of-body experience.” The physical transformation helped her to step into the role.

What’s different about ‘Matilda, the Musical’ on Netflix?

If you’ve read Roald Dahl’s Matilda and seen the 1996 film, you’ve probably noticed the subtle plot differences between them. Just like it’s challenging to adapt a novel into a film without making changes, it’s tough to transform a story into a musical without a few tweaks.

The musical is similar to the 1996 film, but there are a few noticeable differences. Matilda’s brother Michael does not exist in the musical. In fact, Matilda’s mother doesn’t even know she’s pregnant with Matilda until she goes into labor. Matilda’s mother isn’t as big of a presence in the musical as she was in the film.

Watching Matilda’s parents treat her poorly in the movie is difficult. In Matilda, the Musical, her parents are somehow even worse. Perhaps it’s because the drama needs to be played up to make a musical extra-successful. But any moments of kindness or compassion from the movie seem to be gone.

Matilda, the Musical viewers will also notice a new character’s introduction. Mrs. Phelps, the traveling librarian, befriends Matilda. Her character is such a natural part of the story that you’d never know she was a new addition.

What’s next for Emma Thompson?

Thompson has had an extremely impressive career, with roles in films like Cruella, Love Actually, and Sense and Sensibility. So, what’s next for the former Miss Turnbull?

In November 2022, she announced that she’ll star in a stage musical adaptation of Nanny McPhee in London’s West End, as Broadway World reports. With her talent, it’s bound to be a success.