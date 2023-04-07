Matt Damon Is Completely ‘Mystified’ That ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Isn’t a ‘Giant Movie Star’

Yellowstone fans have come to know and love Cole Hauser for his compelling portrayal of Rip Wheeler, yet Matt Damon believes the rest of Hollywood isn’t taking notice.

In a recent podcast with his good friend Ben Affleck, Damon revealed that he is completely “mystified” that Hauser has yet to become a big movie star, a statement Yellowstone fans can certainly get behind!

Cole Hauser | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Matt Damon believes Cole Hauser should be a “Giant Movie Star”

Currently, in its fifth season, Yellowstone has quickly become one of television’s hottest shows. While there are plenty of things to like about the series, Rip’s relationship with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) is easily one of the highlights.

During an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Affleck and Damon discussed the popularity of Yellowstone and what makes Hauser’s character so compelling. For Affleck, it was his wife, Jennifer Lopez, who got him into the series.

“[Lopez is] really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and the woman who plays his wife,” Affleck shared.

The Gone Girl star then revealed that he watched a clip of a scene between Rip and Beth in which they’re talking about becoming rich. Lopez loved the interaction between the characters, and Damon chimed in that he still cannot believe that Hauser isn’t one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

“To tell you the truth, I was always mystified that Cole wasn’t a giant movie star,” Damon stated.

Damon then noted that he believes Hauser carries “pure, raw talent.”

The ‘Yellowstone’ star goes way back with both Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

Hauser’s Hollywood lineage is the stuff of legend, with his family making major marks in the industry. Despite this impressive heritage, Hauser has been steadfast in his determination to create his own path in show business, rather than relying on his family ties to open doors.

To that end, the Yellowstone star got his first big break playing in the 1992 movie, School Ties, starring opposite Affleck and Damon. The trio reunited in 1997 for the hit movie Good Will Hunting.

Good Will Hunting is widely regarded as a landmark film that transformed the careers of its cast and crew. For Hauser, the movie represented a pivotal moment that helped to establish him as a major talent and also paved the way for his enduring friendship with Damon and Affleck.

Cole Hauser’s real life is quite different from his character’s backstory in ‘Yellowstone’

The characters of Yellowstone are as rugged and unyielding as the breathtaking Montana wilderness that serves as their backdrop. When it comes to toughness and reliability, no character in Yellowstone embodies these qualities more fully than Rip.

Rip is a deadly but devoted figure on Yellowstone, having killed his abusive father in self-defense before finding a new family in the Duttons. Rip’s loyalty to his chosen family knows no bounds, but when he’s not occupied with defending the Dutton ranch, he tends to keep to himself.

Hauser holds the cowboys of Yellowstone in high esteem, but he doesn’t share Rip’s stoic and reserved demeanor. In contrast to his on-screen personality, Hauser’s personal life is firmly rooted in family and friends. He is happily married with three children and counts some of Hollywood’s biggest names among his closest confidantes.

Fans can catch Hauser in action when Yellowstone returns later this year.