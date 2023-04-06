Matt Fraser Reveals if Baby Royce Could Be a Psychic Medium [Exclusive]

Psychic medium and reality TV star Matt Fraser picked up a few clues that his seven-month-old son Royce could have inherited his psychic gift.

Fraser explained to Showbiz Cheat Sheet that many children have psychic abilities, but sometimes those abilities fade as the child gets older. But so far, Fraser has witnessed moments where he could tell that his son has made a connection to the other side.

Could Royce be a psychic medium like Matt Fraser?

“He definitely has little experiences,” Fraser shared. “Absolutely. I mean, there’s no doubt about it. But the thing is, we all do. We just don’t realize it. Every child has experiences from when they’re younger. So we wonder if he will actually hold on to that gift. Will he hold on to the ability?”

Matt Fraser and Royce | Photo Matt Fraser

“Because that’s how we know when a child is psychic,” he continued. “Normally after the age of three, that psychic ability starts to dip and decline and fall off. Some children will hold on to being able to see and feel and sense the departed. Other kids will not. So it’s really around that time that we’ll see. Everyone is really excited about that. They ask us about it all the time, but we really don’t want to push him into it. We kind of want him to find it on his own. We want him to discover it.”

Children often have psychic abilities

Sometimes when a child talks about having an imaginary friend, it could be someone from the spirit world. Fraser recalled a reading he did where it was revealed that a client’s childhood imaginary friend was actually her twin sister who had died in utero.

“There was this girl that I had read for and when I was connecting with her, there was a soul that was around her and she didn’t know who I was talking about at first, and then come to find out she was saying that when she was a kid, she had an imaginary friend that was by that name. Well, that imaginary friend turns out to be her twin sister that died in utero,” Fraser revealed.

“So it was crazy because all of a sudden I was like, wait a minute, this isn’t your imaginary friend!” the psychic medium said. “It was your sister that had died. The whole family was completely blown away because it was just this really tough situation where the mom really was having issues, having kids. They had to go through in vitro. She was an in vitro baby. And then, the mother was excited that she had twins and then one of the twins had passed and that ended up being her imaginary friend, which was so crazy.”

Matt Fraser explains why children have psychic medium abilities

“I love readings like that because a lot of times children do have imaginary friends, but family members won’t ask them about it,” he reflected. “And I think that’s when we really miss out on the details. For example, nine times out of 10, if you ask a child who they’re talking to, who they’re speaking to, describe it, what is their name? It might end up being someone in your family that had passed away, someone who may have passed many years ago or just recently.”

Fraser said one reason why young children tend to display psychic abilities is because they are new souls. “There’s only two times we’re really close to heaven, right? When we’re born here in this world. And when we’re leaving this world,” Fraser said.

“If you think about it, souls come back and get us,” he shared. “You see these stories all the time where someone is passing away and family members will go and see that person. And that person starts having different visitations or they say, ‘Oh, my mother was just here’ and their mother had died 15 years ago. They’ll be talking to people who aren’t there. Well, it’s because they’re getting ready for that journey to the other side. But what’s really cool is that when the souls are being born here in this world, what happens is the souls on the other side also come to see that baby as well.”