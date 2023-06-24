Maureen McCormick was 'thrilled' when Davy Jones guest starred on 'The Brady Bunch,' even though her favorite member of The Monkees was Peter Tork.

Even TV stars get starstruck from time to time. Just ask Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia Brady on the iconic 1970s sitcom The Brady Bunch. Even she got a little flustered when Davy Jones of the Monkees guest starred in a memorable season 3 episode.

The Monkees’ lead singer guest-starred on ‘The Brady Bunch’

“Getting Davy Jones” revolved around an ill-considered promise that Marcia made to Fernwood Junior High School’s prom planning committee. The teen, who was the president of the school’s Davy Jones Fan Club, claimed she could get the singer to appear at the school dance.

The school announced that the pop star would be at the big event, which mean that Marcia had to scramble to get in touch with Jones and convince him to show up. She went so far as to sneak into the singer’s recording studio and plead her case to his manager. Jones overheard the conversation, and he later turned up at the Brady house. He gave Marcia a signed album and agreed to perform at the prom – but only if she’d go as his date. The episode also featured a special song, “Girl,” written specifically for the show.

Maureen McCormick says ‘Getting Davy Jones’ was one of her favorite episodes of ‘The Brady Bunch’

Maureen McCormick as Marcia Brady in ‘The Brady Brunch’ episode ‘Getting Davy Jones’ | Copyright ©1971 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Credit: CBS Photo Archive.

“Getting Davy Jones” is a fan-favorite Brady Bunch episode. It also has a special place in McCormick’s heart. The actor called it “one of my favorite episodes of all time” in her memoir, Here’s the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My True Voice.

The Monkees had ended its two-season run in 1968, several years before he filmed “Getting Davy Jones.” But Jones was still popular. McCormick, who was then 15 years old, was “thrilled” she was the one who got to interact with him the most, even though she tried to play it cool.

“Though excited to be the object of his affection, or rather attention, I didn’t show it,” she recalled in her 2008 book.

Still, it was hard not to get a little swept off her feet when they locked lips in the episode’s closing moments.

“My heart fluttered when he kissed me at the end, I’ll admit it, but Peter Tork was always my favorite Monkee,” she wrote.

“That was the difference between Marcia and me,” McCormick added. “She was a predictable, a straight arrow. My taste was quirky, offbeat, and different.”

Eve Plumb was ‘jealous’ of Maureen McCormick

McCormick wasn’t the only one impressed by Jones. His guest spot caused quite a stir amongst the entire The Brady Bunch cast and crew.

“Davy’s arrival on the set created a buzz greater than any other guest star we had on the show,” she shared. (Other notable Brady Bunch guest stars over the years included Desi Arnaz Jr., Joe Namath, and Vincent Price.)

The fact that McCormick was the one who got to kiss him apparently didn’t sit well with at least one of her co-stars.

“I could see why Eve [Plumb] could get jealous,” she wrote of the actor who played her on-screen sister Jan Brady.

Meanwhile, Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady, looked up to the teen idol.

“Davy was a lovely guy, and it was a big deal to have a pop star of his caliber on set,” McCormick wrote. “I noticed Barry watch him the way one might if looking for pointers.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.